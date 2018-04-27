Arts / Final hours mark the end of ‘paradise’

To mark the third anniversary of Sukumaran’s death and the conclusion of the “Another Day in Paradise exhibition”, Tuggeranong Arts Centre has invited artists to participate in a vigil called “The Final Hours”.

The centre’s galleries, workshop, theatre and rehearsal spaces will be open to artists working in any form to respond to Sukumaran’s story and his final series of paintings.

Featured artists will include Jim Moginie, guitarist, vocalist and founding member of Midnight Oil, writer Nigel Featherstone, musicians Patrick Haesler and Pete Lyon, poet Jen Webb, and artists Tom Buckland, Rachel Develin, Blaide Lallemand, Al Phemister and Julia Higgs.

Painter Jenny Blake will produce a portrait of Raji Sukumaran, Myuran’s mother while Jess Higgins will create a print using the repeated motif of the bound and hooded male figure.

The event will culminate in the Canberra premiere of the full length version of “Guilty”, a documentary directed by artist Matthew Sleeth and produced by Maggie Miles.

“The Final Hours” marks the end of the two-month long run of “Another Day in Paradise”. Tuggeranong Arts Centre will be open from 7am this Sunday April 29, program of events at tuggeranongarts.com

