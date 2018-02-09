Arts / Four Winds Festival goes annual

A huge favourite with classical music-lovers in Canberra, (those who aren’t going to the National Folk Festival) the festival is known for its unique setting, with the majority of performances taking place on a purpose-built open-air sound stage, surrounded by 30 acres of bush.

“Over the past 27 years,” Crabb explained yesterday, “the Four Winds Easter Festival has grown from a small gathering of friends enjoying an afternoon of quality music-making, in a stunningly beautiful location, to a highly anticipated event drawing an audience of thousands, offering five days of exceptional performances and programs presented by over 60 Australian and international artists.”

In his view, making the festival an annual event was a “natural development”.

Crabb went on to point out that in recent years the organisers have made it a year-round program incorporating music education, community-based projects, commissioning, performances and artist residencies.

Preparations for the 2018 Easter Festival are now in full swing, with British violinist Jack Liebeck and Israeli flautist Ariel Zuckermann, Australian soprano Emma Pearson, pianists Tamara-Anna Cislowska and Ian Munro, harpist Alice Giles, guitarist Aleksandr Tsiboulski, the Goldner String Quartet, The Song Company, Speak Percussion and the Australian Brass Quintet, heading the line-up.

Four Winds 2018 Easter Festival, Wednesday, March 28 to Sunday, April 1. Bookings to fourwinds.com.au

