Arts in the City / A hunk a hunk of Balkan love

CANBERRA legend Mikelangelo has a new show, partly a rock ‘n’ roll musical, that follows the exploits of Johnny Presley, “The Balkan Elvis”, as he searches for love, fame and fortune behind the Iron Curtain. Also featuring local musos Ben Marston, Dave Abkiewicz, Tom Manley and Mark Levers, it’s billed as “uproarious, uplifting and dead sexy”. At The Playhouse, 8pm, July 5. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Shiny Bum Singers, soon to turn 20, are performing the mock opera “Seize the Day”, full of system crashes and ministerial interference, to benefit MyHome in Canberra. At Holy Trinity Primary School’s hall, 18 Theodore Street, Curtin, 2pm, Sunday, July 1. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

ART Song Canberra’s next concert, “Love’s Joy, Love’s Sadness”, will be performed by baritone David Greco with John Martin at the piano, at the Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, July 1. Tickets at the door, bookings not needed.

KIM Carpenter’s Theatre of Image is reprising its 2010 production of “Little Beauty”, a show for children and families originally commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery. Performed by Adriano Cappelletta and Holly Austin, it is at the gallery from July 3-22. Free, but bookings to portrait.gov.au

“SANCTUARY: A Year at Mulligans Flat” is an exhibition of paintings by emerging artist Emily Birks, at Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, June 28-July 22. Official opening by Kate Grarock, ecologist at Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary, 4pm, Saturday, June 30, all welcome.

MEZZO-soprano AJ America joins pianist Ella Luhtasaari in “4 Poems and Prayers,” comprising “Hebrew Melodies,” Korngold’s “Shakespeare’s Songs” and poems by Leunig. At the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6.30pm, Sunday, July 1. Bookings to eventbrite.com

THE ACT Textile Arts Association’s winter exhibition will feature new creations in clothing, wall decorations and clothing accessories and a “grand bazaar” full of exciting and unusual items for sale. At The Q, Queanbeyan, July 4-July 14.

GERMAN composer Jörg Widmann channels the spirit of Beethoven in the Australian String Quartet’s next recital, “Beethoven Widmann Beethoven”, performed with guest cellist Michael Dahlenburg at the James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery, 2pm, Sunday, July 1. Bookings to asq.com.au

JOHN Cameron Mitchell, the Tony award-winning co-creator of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, takes to the stage singing songs from the ground-breaking rock musical and subversive cult film in his show “The Origin Of Love”, at Canberra Theatre, Wednesday, July 4. Bookings to 6275 2700.

GREENAWAY Studio is hosting world music duo Bart Stenhouse and Surojato Roy in an intimate house concert in which they present a fusion of flamenco, jazz and Indian classical music. At 164 Namatjira Drive, Chapman, 3pm, Sunday, July 1. Bookings essential to trybooking.com