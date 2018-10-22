Arts in the City / A little bit nautical but nice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly look at all-things-art in Canberra

CAPO’s new patron, “hyperreal” artist Patricia Piccinini, will attend the annual auction and award ceremony, which this year has a “Nautical but Nice” theme to match its lakeside location. The serious business of the evening will be accompanied by fine wines, gourmet food and music from Canberra singer-songwriters The Faumuis. At East Space on Lake Burley Griffin, Saturday, 6.45pm, November 3. Book at capo.org.au

IT’S time for the 2018 “Come Alive!” schools’ Festival of Museum Theatre – the ninth – in which nine schools create and perform their own original plays after researching the National Film and Sound Archive’s collection. At Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, October 28-November 3. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

ANDREW Koll’s Canberra Bach Ensemble, made up of orchestra, choir and soloists soprano Greta Claringbould, alto Maartje Sevenster, tenor Richard Butler and bass Andrew Fysh, perform four mighty Bach cantatas at St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 8pm, Saturday, October 27 and 2.30pm the following day. Book at trybooking.com

CANBERRA’s newest string group, the Grevillea Quartet, created by violinist Shilong Ye and three young professional musicians, will debut with two challenging works – Beethoven’s String Quartet No.1 Op.18 in F Major and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No.6 Op.80 in F minor. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 6pm, Sunday, October 28. Book at trybooking.com

CONGRATULATIONS to Bungendore Wood Works, now celebrating its 35th year in partnership with the “Australian Wood Review Magazine”, which is celebrating its 100th issue. To mark the occasion, a sculpture precinct has been inaugurated with the installation of “Sprung”, by the late artist Matthew Harding, dedicated to him as “an artist, father and friend”.

GUITARIST Matt Withers is one of 26 Australian artists selected for Creative Partnership Australia’s “Match” program where fundraising projects will be matched dollar for dollar to an agreed amount. He’ll go to Melbourne soon for a two-day course in networking and other skills and to develop a fundraising project for Guitar Trek’s next album.

IN “Mexico to Oz”, guitarist Francisco Garcia will perform J.S. Bach, Manuel M Ponce, Carlos Chavez and Joaquin Turina as well as new compositions inspired by his new life in Australia. At Wesley Music Centre, 6pm, Saturday, November 3. Book at trybooking.com