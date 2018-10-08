Arts in the City / An epitaph for lost ‘Bluey’

THE Palestinian Film Festival Australia is back for its ninth year, with a program of features, shorts and documentaries. In Muayad Alayan’s new film, “The Reports on Sarah & Saleem”, a Palestinian woman and an Israeli man begin an illicit affair at the height of the Palestine-Israel conflict in Jerusalem. Events Cinemas Manuka, October 18-20. Book at palestinianfilmfestival.com.au

MEANTIME, the Japanese Film Festival, curated by The Japan Foundation, will play at Dendy Cinemas, October 17-21. Book at dendy.com.au

“PAPA & Sons” is a musical homage to Johann Sebastian Bach and his very talented offspring, to be performed by the Sydney Consort at Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 14. Book at trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s Emily Sheehan and Kyle Walmsley are staging “Faster”, an original devised work with actors aged between 14 and 17 years that uses physical theatre and live painting, performed at breakneck speed outdoors in the West Courtyard of Gorman Arts Centre, 7.30pm, October 18-20. Book at cytc.net

“CITYNEWS” artist of the year Liz Lea’s hugely popular 2017 venture “Bold” drew dance experts into town from all over the country and beyond. Now we hear “Bold II” will hit the ACT again in March. Lea has put out a call to those with possible papers and presentations to contact theboldfestival@gmail.com

“BELONG” is a new contemporary dance work created by professional choreographers Jodie Farrugia, Olivia Fyfe and Luke Fryer, in collaboration with QL2’s junior ensemble performers aged 8 to 19. At Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, Acton, 6pm, Friday, October 19. Book at canberrarep.org.au

TEN-string Spanish classical guitarist Matthew Fagan will be joining Young Steinway Artist Nicholas Young performing from classical masterpieces, flamenco styles of Paco De Lucia and Paco Pena and modern jazz. “España El Vito – The Spirit of Spain” at Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Friday, October 19. Book at events.humanitix.com.au