Arts in the City / Big week starts with ‘Big Dance’

THE eight-day celebration of Dance Week kicks off in Canberra this weekend, coinciding with International Dance Day and concluding on May 6. It opens with “Big Dance”, choreographed by Frances Rings, of Bangarra fame, and NZ’s Craig Bary. At the National Portrait Gallery, 2.30pm, Sunday, April 29. Suitable for a variety of capabilities. Online tutorials at bigdance.org.au

IT costs $284 for a pensioner’s ticket to the opera at Sydney Opera House, but to see baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes in a dinner show at the National Museum of Australia on May 5 it could cost as much as $500. He’s terrific of course, but as one “CityNews” reader wrote: “Wow, is he worth that much?” Bookings to “Teddy’s Weekend Away” to eventbrite.com.au

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists Inc, with more than 40 contemporary professional arts practitioners, is holding an open day at ANCA Dickson, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, and at ANCA Mitchell, 96 Hoskins Street, Mitchell, noon-4pm, Saturday, May 5. All welcome.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s next concert features, unusually, double bass soloist Phoebe Russell performing Jan Křtitel Vaňhal’s entertaining double bass concerto. Works by Beethoven and Vaughan Williams will also feature, all under the baton of German conductor Johannes Fritzsch. At Llewellyn Hall, May 2-3. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

THE online art auction “Art for Epilepsy” is back again. Artists must include the colour purple, the international colour for epilepsy awareness. The site artforepilepsy.com.au will open for bidding at 9am on May 1 and close at 9pm, Thursday, May 31.

HEADLINE events from the 2018 Sydney Writers’ Festival will be live-streamed to Canberra and the audience will be able to engage by submitting questions to on-stage writers including Jane Harper, Gareth Evans and Peter Greste through Twitter and SMS. At the National Library of Australia Theatre, 10am-5.30pm, May 4-6. It’s free, but registrations are essential to nla.gov.au

PIANIST Kathryn Selby will be joined by Finnish virtuosi Vesa-Matti Leppänen and Timo-Veikko Valve as Selby & Friends perform works by Robert Schumann/Theodor Kirchner, Anton Arensky and Brahms. At the James O. Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 7.30pm, Tuesday, May 1. Bookings to selbyandfriends.com.au

