Arts in the City / Dancers share a lot of energy

Arts editor HELEN MUSA looks at all-thing-arts in Canberra this week.

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party’s environmental initiative “Energeia” confronts questions about the waste of the energy around us. The performance will run entirely on battery, solar and kinetic power, and reveals the often untapped resource of the human body through contemporary dance and physical theatre by Stephen Gow, Alana Stenning, Olivia Fyfe, Alison Plevey, Adam Deusien and associates. At Mount Majura Solar Farm, 303 Majura Road, 7.30pm, November 16-18.

SOTIRIS Dounoukos’ 2017 movie “Joe Cinque’s Consolation”, based on Helen Garner’s book of the same name, will have an unusual special screening on November 14 during the coming Asia Pacific Coroners’ Society Conference. Co-writer Matt Rubinstein will take part in a post-screening Q&A and so will barrister Jack Pappas, former justice Richard Refshauge and former justice Ken Crispin, who pronounced sentence in the case.

RICHARD Bean’s play “One Man, Two Guvnors” is billed by Rep as the “funniest play since ‘Noises Off!’” At Theatre 3, Acton, November 15 (preview) to December 2, with a ’60s-themed evening on November 23 to celebrate the play’s setting – 1963. Book at 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au

THE venerable Artists’ Society of Canberra will show 300 works by members in its 2018 spring exhibition. New features are the $1000 prize Capital Chemist Sculpture and an exhibition of works by young artists from four special needs schools. At Fitters’ Workshop, Kingston, November 16-25. All works are for sale.

SCOTT Rankin from the social/cultural organisation Big hART, responsible for productions such as “Namatjira”, has written a fierce challenge to politicians and the arts hierarchy in his new “Platform Paper” for Currency House, which he will outline at Visions Theatre, National Museum of Australia, 12.30-1.30pm, Thursday, November 15. All welcome.

STRANGE Weather Gospel Choir, Turner Trebles and Lyneham High Voices are performing at a charity concert in aid of children living with HIV/AIDS in Botswana and Lesotho. At the Botswana high commission, 130 Denison Street, Deakin, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 17. Book at trybooking.com

LEGS Dance is presenting “The Wiz… From AUS!” as its annual dance extravaganza, with “42nd Street” star Sophie Highmore as Dorothy. At Canberra Theatre, 1pm and 6pm, Saturday, November 17. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

CANBERRA Gay and Lesbian Qwire celebrates 25 years with a concert called “Taking Flight”, part of Canberra’s SpringOut Pride Festival, at The Q, Queanbeyan, 7pm, Saturday, November 17, when Auslan interpretation will be available and 4pm, Sunday, November 18. Book at theq.net.au

