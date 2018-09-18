Arts in the City / He will, they will rock you

IAN McLean’s Peewee Productions, which staged “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the AIS Arena in 2015, has a November production there of the Queen musical, “We Will Rock You”. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

THE Japanese Film Festival is presenting a free, classic film program at the National Film and Sound Archive’s Arc Cinema, September 28-29. Most are adapted from novels by celebrated authors, translated to the screen by cinematic masters such as Japanese auteur Seijun Suzuki, whose “Kagero-za” (September 29) is the story of a playwright who meets a beautiful woman he suspects is the ghost of his patron’s deceased wife. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

LOUISA May Alcott’s novel “Little Women”, newly adapted by Kirsty Budding and her co-director Glynis Stokes, will be at the Courtyard Studio, September 24-29, with alternating casts. That will be interspersed with Budding’s own reworked play “The Art of Teaching Nothing”, now directed by Rachel Hogan at the same venue, September 26-29. Bookings to 6275 2700.

FOR one night only Filipina artist Juana Change and political satirist Mae Paner will perform “Tao Po”, monologues in Filipino with English surtitles. Written by Maynard Manansala they raise questions of extrajudicial killings and human rights. At Street Theatre 2, 2pm and 6pm, Sunday, September 23. Bookings to 6247 1223.

MARCELA Fiorillo will present “Argentina Magica”, a piano recital of music by Argentina’s most eminent composers Ginastera and Piazzolla, before taking off to perform in NZ. At Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to marcelafiorillo.iwannaticket.com.au or at the door.

BILLED as a cross between “The Office” and a cage fight, “Cockfight” questions the powerplay between men in a mash-up of extreme physical risk-taking, movement and slow-motion fight sequences. The Playhouse, 8pm, Wednesday, September 26 only. Bookings to 6247 1223.

IGITUR Nos and the Oriana Chorale, conducted by Matthew Stuckings, will perform an arrangement of “Carmina Burana” for voices, two pianos (Colleen Rae-Gerrard and Anthony Smith) and a percussion ensemble at the High Court, 1.30pm, Sunday, September 23. Register at hcourt.gov.au