Arts in the City / No dread in the day of the dead

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly look at all-things-arts in Canberra.

THE astonishing tradition of “Dia De Muertos” (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated with nine hours of non-stop music and cultural performances, and a traditional “Ofrenda” (altar), the funds from which will go to Playing For Change’s Mexican Baja musical arts initiative in Tijuana, Mexico. At Ainslie Arts Centre, 2pm-11pm, Saturday, November 10, with an after-party at Smith’s Alternative. All welcome.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra plans to finish 2018 with a bang in an all-Beethoven program featuring artistic director Richard Tognetti performing the spectacular “Violin Concerto”, followed by the “Fifth Symphony”, for which ACO will triple in size to a 50-piece ensemble. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, November 10. Book at aco.com.au

QUEANBEYAN Players will take a sentimental journey when it stages “Godspell”, which features a parade of well-known songs such as “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord”. At The Q, November 1-11. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

AUSTRAL Harmony hosts its annual Bach Festival, celebrating the artistry of Johann Sebastian Bach and friends in the Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls’ Grammar School, Deakin, 10am-5pm, Saturday, November 10. Book at trybooking.com

THE 29th Jewish International Film Festival will screen a diverse selection of films from Australia and around the world, including “87 Children” set in Nazi-occupied Crimea, where a local Tatar Muslim woman helps a group of Jewish orphans; and “Redemption,” where a devout member of the Orthodox Jewish community returns to his rock ‘n’ roll past to help pay for his daughter’s medical treatment. At Dendy Cinemas, November 1-11. Book at dendy.com.au

“REMEMBRANCE… Celebrated” is a concert marking the centenary of the end of World War I. Violist Robert Harris will join Canberra pianist Aaron Chew to perform music by composers who served in and survived that war. The program will include Fritz Kreisler’s Liebesleid and “Toy Soldier’s March” and Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess”. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, November 7. No bookings required.

IN honour of the Design Canberra Festival, veteran glass artists Peter Minson and Patricia Parker will show collaborative works at the Studio Gallery, 57 Warragamba Avenue, Duffy, November 1-18.

CLARINETTIST Eloise Fisher, flautist Vernon Hill and pianists Edward and Stephanie Neeman will appear with aspiring young student musicians in a benefit concert to support Ainslie School’s music program. At Ainslie Arts Centre, Donaldson Street, Braddon, 6pm, Friday, November 9. Book at eventbrite.com.au