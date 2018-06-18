Arts in the City / Prize-winner takes to her flute

FLAUTIST Serena Ford, winner of the 2018 Canberra Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition, will perform Jules Mouquet’s “La Flûte de Pan” in Llewellyn Hall on Saturday, June 30, when the orchestra will also perform “Running-Resting-Reeling” by Aria-winning CYO alumna Sally Whitwell and “Sonic Boom” by the ANU’s Natalie Williams. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

BATEMANS Bay’s Sculpture on Clyde is keen to attract Canberra entrants to its second Sculpture Walk competition, with highlights to be seen August 24-September 3. Entries by July 30 to sculptureonclyde.com.au

MEANTIME, the Australian War Memorial, the University of Canberra, The Road Home and Thales Australia are calling for applications from current and former Australian Defence Force personnel to enter the inaugural $10,000 Napier Waller Art Prize, which also involves a two-week research residency at the AWM with Ben Quilty. Entries by July 11 to awm.gov.au

FILIPINO classical guitar master Segundo Vasquez will join forces with the Canberra Mandolin Orchestra and Canberra’s Rondanihan Filipino string band during an afternoon concert at Hughes Baptist Church, 10 Groom Street, Hughes, 2.30 pm, on Saturday, June 30. Bookings to 0407 431332, eventbrite.com or tickets at the door.

THE popular Yarralumla Midwinter Arts and Crafts Show is now in its 35th year. Performers on Saturday and Sunday include Lady’s Mantle, Vintage Ukes and Andante Andante. At Yarralumla Uniting Church Centre, Denman Street, Yarralumla, 10am-8pm, Friday, June 29; 10am-5pm, June 30 and noon-5pm, July 1. Official opening, 6pm, June 2. Proceeds will support community programs.

SELBY & Friends presents Schubert, Brahms and Mendelssohn in “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Romantic,” with Andrew Haveron on violin, Umberto Clerici on cello and Kathryn Selby on piano. At James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, Wednesday, June 27, bookings to selbyandfriends.com.au

PHOTOGRAPHER and former Air Force officer Scott Leggo’s new gallery in Kingston is now up and running at 45 Jardine Street, Kingston, with a launch by the Chief Minister planned for June 25. Leggo believes it will be Canberra’s first permanent landscape photography gallery.

MUSICA da Camera’s “Strings and Banjo” concert, marking its 40th anniversary, will be performed in Holy Covenant Church, 89 Dexter Street, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday, June 30. Tickets at the door.

CHOIR leader, singer and composer, Dan Walker, will be here on Saturday, June 30 for an afternoon choral workshop with the Oriana Chorale, followed by an informal, free public performance of works by Walker, Esenvalds and Anerio. At University House at 5pm. Bookings for workshop to trybooking.com