Arts in the City / Sounds like a garden party

ARTSOUND FM is throwing a garden party to raise funds to assist with the renewal process at the station. It’s at Reid House, a Queanbeyan property renowned for its fine gardens and the home of ArtSound board member and presenter Ursula Reid. There’ll be garden tours, a raffle, art and craft for sale, musical entertainment and light refreshments. At 7A Thorpe Avenue, Queanbeyan, 10am-4pm, Saturday, October 6. Entry by cash only at the garden gate. All welcome.

HEATH Franklin is the star of TV’s “The Ronnie Johns Half Hour” and “Chopper’s Republic of Anzakistan”. Now, in “Chopper Bogan Jesus”, the stand-up comedian – famous for his comedic impersonation of real-life criminal Mark “Chopper” Read, gives hell to the Almighty while setting himself up as a new “mo-ssiah” for a new age. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, October 5.

THE Friends of Chopin Australia is holding a commemorative concert featuring Peter de Jager, winner of the first Australian International Chopin Piano Competition in Canberra in 2011. The event will remember 18-year-old, Bega-born Lance-Cpl Charles Frederic Giles Chopin, reputedly a nephew of the famous composer, on the 100th anniversary of his death. At All Saints Anglican Church, 6.30pm (doors open 5.30pm), October 3. Admission by gold coin donation with proceeds to the Legacy Club of Canberra.

BRAVISSIMO Productions is bringing “an incredible ensemble of the world’s most amazing ballet dancers” to the Canberra Theatre on October 2-3.

IAN McLean, a “CityNews” writer, will conduct “Shrek the Musical” at The Q, September 28-October 14. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

CALLUM Henshaw, a leading Australian young classical guitarist and an ANU graduate, performs music from 17th century Scarlatti through to Australian composer Nigel Westlake’s “Mosstrooper Peak” at Cooinda Hall, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, from 2pm on Sunday, September 30. Henshaw has won several major national and international awards, most recently the 2017 Melbourne International Concert Artist Guitar Competition. Tickets, cash only, at door.