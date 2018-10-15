Arts in the City / Tempo calls in the ‘Vicar’ for Christmas

MURDER is out and faith is in with Tempo Theatre’s new instalment of “A Vicar of Dibley Christmas”. Opera singer Karyn Tisdell plays Vicar, Geraldine and all the characters from the British TV series are there on stage. At Belconnen Community Theatre, October 26-November 3. Book at canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE one-man comedy drama “Shell Shock” was a highlight at the 2018 Adelaide Fringe, the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe and the 2017 New York Fringe. Performed by British comedian Tim Marriott, it presents one person’s story of coping with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the National Portrait Gallery, 2pm and 7pm, Monday, October 22, and 2pm, Tuesday, October 23. Book at eventbrite.com.au

Aussie rocker Jon Stevens will sing all his hits from Noiseworks, INXS, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and The Dead Daisies with a full band at Canberra Theatre, Thursday, October 25.

A new iteration of “Menopause the Musical”, directed by Alli Pope-Bailey and subtitled “Women on Fire!”, is coming to The Q, Queanbeyan on Tuesday, October 23-27. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

CANBERRA Sinfonia presents Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances and the Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C Major, soprano Louise Page will sing Mozart arias and all will be conducted by Leonard Weiss. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm, Saturday, October 27. Book at trybooking.com

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 Australian Series finale will see bassoonist Matthew Kneale, harpist Meriel Owen and clarinettist David Rowden, accompanied by the Omega Ensemble, perform new works by Holly Harrison, Stuart Greenbaum and Cyrus Meurant. At the National Portrait Gallery, 6.30pm, Thursday, October 25. Private out-of-hours viewing of the current exhibition is included. Book at cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

IN “The Degenerate and the Fop”, Art Song Canberra’s next concert, soprano Sarahlouise Owens and pianist Colleen Rae-Gerrard will perform music by Poulenc, Hahn, Satie, Argento, Eisler, Weill and Casey. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 21. Tickets at the door or trybooking.com

VOCAL quartet Il Divo – Switzerland’s Urs Bühler, Spaniard Carlos Marín, American David Miller and Sébastien Izambard, of France, with conductor John Foreman – will be joined by Marina Prior in a concert at the AIS Arena, Wednesday, October 24.