Arts in the City / The coolest musos on the mountains

BILLED as the “Coolest Music Festival in Australia”, the Peak Festival is on at Perisher and Smiggins for the tenth year during the June Long Weekend (June 8-11). Featured acts across 10 venues include Dan Sultan, Cool Out Sun, Hot Potato Band, Matiu Te Huki and Electric Lemonade. Bookings and program details at peakfestival.com.au

GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling plans to breathe new life into old favourites when he tours with Emma Pask. At Canberra Southern Cross Club, 8pm, Thursday, June 7. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

FORTY-FIVE years on, Aztec Records has released a double CD of “Jesus Christ Superstar, An Australian Cast Recording”, which was recorded live at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney, in 1973, complete with a 20-page booklet of liner notes and photographs. Getting the live recording released to the public has been a labour of love for Coralea Cameron, long-term partner and manager of Jon English, who shot to fame in the role of Judas. Details at aztecrecords.com.au

A PLAY developed from the book “How William Shakespeare and Emilia Bassano-Lanier Invented Romantic Love” by Canberra writer Paul Kauffman will be performed at University House in September. “Shakespeare and His Mistress” will be directed by Cate Clelland with music and songs by David Pereira. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au

CANBERRA Opera is over the moon to have opera singer and director Ghillian Sullivan here for the June long weekend to work with its “Cosi Fan Tutte” cast in the lead up to the July production of the Mozart work. She’ll also run a public masterclass from 2pm on Saturday, June 9. Inquiries to 0410 094908.

ELECTRIC string quartet FourPlay will play at The Street Theatre on Tuesday, June 5, as part of a national tour. The group started its career wowing audiences with radical reinventions of popular songs covering everyone from Radiohead to Leonard Cohen. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

SCOTTISH group the Paul McKenna Band – McKenna, Ewan Baird, Conor Markey, Robbie Greig and Conal McDonagh – will be at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, on Tuesday, June 5. Bookings to smithsalternative.com