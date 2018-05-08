Arts in the City / This time it’s all about Barry

“IT’S not Les, it’s not Edna, it’s not Sandy Stone. It is really about this character called ‘me’,” says actor Barry Humphries of his new show “The Man Behind the Mask”. At Royal Theatre, Wednesday, May 16. Bookings to tegdainty.com

GEORGE Bernard Shaw’s take on heroism, “Arms and the Man”, is coming to Rep with Ed Wightman as director for the fourth time. In a new venture, the production begins with an educational performance for the preview night. Theatre 3, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton; preview May 17, season May 18-June 2. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au

CANBERRA-trained soprano Lorina Gore, who recently wowed audiences and critics with her performance as Ophelia in Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” opera, has paired with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra in a new album, “A Toast to Melba”. We hear it’s selling fast at shop.abc.net.au

THE Royal Academy of Dance Australia’s gala showcase from its ACT and Riverina area dance schools is billed as an evening out for the whole family. At Canberra Theatre, Saturday, May 19. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

TOBY Cole’s Handel in the Theatre is holding another hilarious “Baroque Challenge” fundraising trivia night to support this year’s production of Handel’s “Susanna”. Tickets include wine and refreshments. At St John’s Hall, Reid, Friday, May 18. Bookings to handelinthetheatre.com.au

MUSICA Viva is bringing Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra to town with “Bach and His World”, the newest multimedia creation for them by Alison Mackay. The all-Bach program is performed entirely from memory on instruments of the composer’s own time and is narrated by actor Blair Williams. At Llewellyn Hall, May 24. Bookings to musicaviva.com.au

ART Song Canberra’s next concert, “Songs from the Belle Epoque”, songs by Fauré, Massenet, Hahn and Duparc, will be performed by soprano Laetitia Grimaldi with Ammiel Bushakevitz at the piano. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, May 13. No bookings, tickets at the door only.

THE 2018 Australian National Eisteddfod kicks off next week when 87 groups – around 2600 people – come together for the annual bands and orchestras section. A highlight will be the Open Sections concert on Friday, May 18. At Llewellyn Hall and Lyneham High School Performing Arts Centre, May 17-22. Program and bookings to nationaleisteddfod.org.au or tickets at the door.

A CHANGE of pace for the Canberra Theatre Centre’s season is “Quiet Faith”, created by documentary theatre maker David Williams from hours of interviews with Christian Australians. At the Courtyard Studio, 7pm, Tuesday, May 15. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers is holding its Winter Warmth open day and studio sales event with items suitable for Canberra’s chilly winters. At Textile Works, Chifley Health and Wellbeing Hub, 70 Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley, 10am-4pm, May 18-19.

FOR its 19th production the Irish Community Players present “Your Man” by Players’ director Ian Phillips. It’s loosely based on the writings of Irish novelist, playwright and satirist Myles na gCopaleen. At the Canberra Irish Club, Weston, May 12-14. Bookings to 6288 5088 or trybooking.com

