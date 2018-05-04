Arts / Legendary jazz band heads to Bungendore

ONE of the best-known jazz bands in Australia, Galapagos Duck, is heading to Bungendore for a gig at the Carrington Inn on Saturday, May 19.

The Duck formed in 1969 for the winter ski season at Charlotte Pass before moving to the Rocks Push jazz club in Sydney. In 1973, it opened the renowned Sydney Basement Jazz Club and was the house band for years.

The legendary band, which enjoys an extensive international following, appears in the pages of many jazz history books and is said to have had a significant influence on young musicians over the years through its many recordings, original music scores, performances and music workshops here and overseas.

Galapagos Duck, Carrington Inn Event Centre, Bungendore, 8pm, Saturday, May 19. Tickets $75 (discount for seniors) and include concert, canapés, an hour of pre-show drinks and parking. Book at trybooking.com

