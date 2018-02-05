Arts / Men’s Choir kicks off with open night

Men of all ages and experience are invited to the open night as well as the workshop, which will to be held on March 3. The group is made up of men who are interested in enjoying singing together and producing the best possible sound under expert guidance.

The choir’s musical director Leanne McKean and pianist Tim Allan will be there for a kind of tryout event tonight at which they be expecting to socialise with drinks after some singing. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Those who can’t make it tonight can register interest by emailing canberraMensChoir@gmail.com

Canberra Men’s Choir Open Night, at the Harmonie German Club, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah, 7.30pm, February 5, entry, program and refreshments. All welcome.

Singing workshop, 1pm-4pm, Harmonie German Club, Saturday, March 3, all details at canberramenschoir.net

