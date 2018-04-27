Arts / Mods ride in for a weekend of vinyl

READERS of a certain age will remember the Mods and the Rockers of the 1960s, but it’s a fair best most don’t know that there is still a thriving community in Australia.

Mods wearing sharp suits and riding funky Vespas are descending to Canberra this weekend for three days and nights of soul, ska and 60s’ R’n’B involving over 30 DJs from across Australia.

This inaugural Canberra Mod/Soul weekender will span over three days and nights featuring the crème de la crème of Australia’s Mod and Soul community in a flashback to 1969, with Australia’s best DJs and record collectors, digging deep through crates of vinyls.

The event will be held in NewActon’s newest venue, “Makeshift”. The space, which was formerly Max Brenner, will set the scene for a swinging 60s party.

The visiting DJs will be playing everything from jazz to 60s’ garage and everything in between – all on original vinyl.

All money raised from the event is being donated to the Stella Bella Little Stars Foundation in Canberra.

Canberra Mod/Soul Weekender, in Makeshift, (formerly Max Brenner) NewActon, Bar Rochford and Old Canberra Inn, April 27-30. Bookings to Facebook or trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

