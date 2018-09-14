Arts / New directions for Rep’s new season

CANBERRA Rep may be a senior citizen, but at a packed launch in Theatre 3 tonight (September 14), the theatre company that’s been going since 1932 announced that its 2019 season would be titled “New Directions”.

While the season will include classics, a musical revue, suspense, laughter and “riotous mayhem”, one big change will be the renaming, for the coming year at least, of Theatre 3 as the Naoné Carrel Auditorium in honour of the previous president of Rep and formidable actor who died in 2014.

The 2019 season also reflects a move to an annual subscription season rather than the confusing system of recent years where the program overlapped into the next calendar year.

This means that Aarne Neeme’s production of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” is the first play for this new annual season.

In another first, in partnership with the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council the final play will be a joint production to play in both The Q and Theatre 3, designed to build audiences and theatre communities across the border.

After the Ibsen, a groundbreaking play in Western theatre, there’ll be “To Kill a Mockingbird” directed by Anne Somes; the Kander and Ebb musical revue, “The World Goes ’Round”, staged by Jarrad West and “The Art of Coarse Acting”, six short plays that demonstrate how things can go wrong, directed by Chris Baldock.

There’ll be change of mood with Aussie playwright Alma De Groen’s play, “The Woman in the Window”, directed by Rep veteran Liz Bradley, then things lighten up for the end of the year with Noël Coward’s retirement-home comedy, “Waiting in the Wings”, directed by former Rep manager Stephen Pike.

Rep Season 2019 bookings to 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au