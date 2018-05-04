THE National Gallery of Australia foyer looks different. The NGA has partnered with the Balnaves Foundation to commission an annual series of “intervention” art, this time through large-scale disruptive artworks by Sarah Contos along with […]
Arts / NFSA staff dance-off against formidable rival
Now in its fifth and final year, “Museum Dance Off” is an international competition featuring museums, galleries, libraries and archives around the world showcasing their facilities and work, as well as their best dance moves.Voting to whenyouworkatamuseum.com will only be open for a 24-hour period from 10pm on Monday, May 7, to 9.59pm, Tuesday, May 8. The winner of this round will have the honour to represent Australia in the international “Thunderdome” final on May 14.
NFSA CEO Jan Müller says: “We’ve had a very positive response to our ‘Museum Dance Off’ video.”
“We chose Kylie Minogue’s ‘Step Back in Time’ because its theme relates to the mission of the NFSA to collect, preserve and share Australia’s audiovisual heritage… while we do step back in time, we are also about stepping forward as we digitise and grow our collection every day,” she says.
Readers can view the NFSA entry at youtube.com/watch?v=nDaCFN-f9T8
