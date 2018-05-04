Arts / NFSA staff dance-off against formidable rival

Now in its fifth and final year, “Museum Dance Off” is an international competition featuring museums, galleries, libraries and archives around the world showcasing their facilities and work, as well as their best dance moves.

NFSA CEO Jan Müller says: “We’ve had a very positive response to our ‘Museum Dance Off’ video.”

“We chose Kylie Minogue’s ‘Step Back in Time’ because its theme relates to the mission of the NFSA to collect, preserve and share Australia’s audiovisual heritage… while we do step back in time, we are also about stepping forward as we digitise and grow our collection every day,” she says.

Readers can view the NFSA entry at youtube.com/watch?v=nDaCFN-f9T8

