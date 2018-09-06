Arts / NGA’s ‘major’ exhibition of masterpieces

Speaking from Tate Britain in London, NGA director Nick Mitzevich said the exhibition includes some of the most iconic paintings of its period including John Everett Millais’ “Ophelia” and John William Waterhouse’s “The Lady of Shalott”.

“This exhibition includes some of the most loved and visited paintings at Tate – some of which have never before been seen in Australia,” said Mr Mitzevich.

Alongside more than 40 of Tate Britain’s best-loved works, a further 40 loans from British and Australian collections will show the themes of the Pre-Raphaelite movement in this expansive survey of the Pre-Raphaelite movement, formed in 1848 by a group of rebellious young artists who set out to emulate the spirit of early Renaissance art in protest against what they regarded as the mundane conventions of the day.

The exhibition will be co-curated by Carol Jacobi, who was curator of British Art at Tate Britain between 1850–1915 and Lucina Ward, who is senior curator of international painting and sculpture at the NGA.

“Love & Desire: Pre-Raphaelite Masterpieces from the Tate”, from December 14 exclusively at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.