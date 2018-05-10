Arts / ‘Oyster’ to screen at Sydney Film Festival

“Oyster”, which was funded by Screen Australia, Screen ACT, Create NSW and Documentary Australia Foundation, will be up against nine other Australian documentaries.

Released in October last year and screened at the 2017 Canberra International Film Festival, it documents the life of an oyster farming family on the southeast coast, who face practical, ethical and personal decisions about things that matter to them such as feeding their family, getting the boys to school, running the farm, looking after the lake, keeping their crop of oysters healthy and figuring out whether harvesting new crops will protect their livelihood.

Beamish is already well-respected in the film community for his 2015 doco “The Tentmakers of Cairo”, having won the 2015 Margaret Mead Filmmaker Award at the Margaret Mead Film Festival and Prix Buyens-Chagoll at the Visions du Reel Film Festival and Fiske is a former Stanley Hawes Award winner for her contributions to the documentary industry in Australia.

The original music for the film was composed by Canberra musician, Mike Dooley.

“The oyster has been called the canary in the estuary”, Beamish says

His film zeros in on matters of climate, sustainability, farming, the health, livelihood and education of rural communities.

Pleasing to report, they’ve heard it will be necessary to book tickets early as they’ll sell fast, but say to fans from Canberra and the coast: “We’d love to see as many of you there as possible.”

Fiske and Beamish have been working on a range of new posters for “Oyster”, shown on their new website, oysterfilm.com

“Oyster”, Sydney Film Festival, 2pm, Saturday, June 16. Bookings to sff.org.au

