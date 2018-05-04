Arts / Paper Cuts Youth raise $550 for Starlight

From a starting bid of $20, a bidding war escalated quickly with the poster ultimately won by Nigel McCrae, the owner of Smith’s Alternative.

A charity auction at interval is a tradition at Budding Theatre shows, overseen by local artist and producer, Kirsty Budding, with thousands raised over the last four years but she says the $550 bid broke the record for a single auction item.

She says: “The mission of the Starlight Children’s Foundation – to brighten the lives of seriously ill children, often through performances in hospitals – resonated with the young performers in the cast.”

And, she says, today, May 4, is Starlight Day.

Another Paper Cuts Youth show will be held at Smith’s tomorrow, Saturday, May 5, at which another poster will be auctioned — alas. It’s already sold out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

