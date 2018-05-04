Arts / Paper Cuts Youth raise $550 for Starlight

Actors Yarno Rohling & Aram Geleris auctioning off the $550 poster. Photo by Greg Gould.

THE cast and production team of Paper Cuts Youth have been amazed by the generosity from the audience on the opening night of their new show at Smith’s Alternative, where a framed poster signed by the cast, crew and playwright raised $550 for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

From a starting bid of $20, a bidding war escalated quickly with the poster ultimately won by Nigel McCrae, the owner of Smith’s Alternative.

A charity auction at interval is a tradition at Budding Theatre shows, overseen by local artist and producer, Kirsty Budding, with thousands raised over the last four years but she says the $550 bid broke the record for a single auction item.

She says: “The mission of the Starlight Children’s Foundation – to brighten the lives of seriously ill children, often through performances in hospitals – resonated with the young performers in the cast.”

And, she says, today, May 4, is Starlight Day.

Another Paper Cuts Youth show will be held at Smith’s tomorrow, Saturday, May 5, at which another poster will be auctioned — alas. It’s already sold out.

