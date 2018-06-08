Arts / Photo savours the (strawberry) taste of success

NSW photographer Harold David’s image “The Honourable Bob Hawke savouring a strawberry milkshake” has won the people’s choice for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2018 by one vote in what the National Portrait Gallery characterised as the tightest race in the history of the People’s Choice Award for the top five.

“It was such a privilege to photograph Bob Hawke! Politicians do not come like that anymore: intelligent, yet a person of the people. I’m so grateful that my portrait of him should win the People’s Choice Award, I’m chuffed,” said Mr David.

“This is the first year I have been a finalist in the National Photographic Portrait Prize and to be selected from more than 3000 entries was a win not just for me but all of the other finalists as well.”

Mr David has won a Pro-1000 printer valued at $1799 and a maintenance cartridge and paper to the value of $200.

The National Photographic Portrait Prize 2018 exhibition is on display at the Portrait Gallery until June 17.