Arts / Poland gives Canberra competition winner a standing ovation

Following Kim’s win in September last year, he was invited by the National Institute of Fryderyk Chopin.The Korea-born American pianist gave two recitals at Zelazowa Wola and received a standing ovation. He also took part in three masterclasses held by the Institute at Radziejowice, two with the distinguished Nikolai Demidenko, a jurist for of the first International Chopin Competition on period instruments, and one with Akiko Ebi, who was on the jury of the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 2015.

While in Warsaw, Kim also met members of the Ludwig van Beethoven Association, and Elżbieta Penderecki, who is the wife of the famous living composer, Krzysztof Penderecki.