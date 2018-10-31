Arts / Ramsay announces grant recipients

2017 “Canberra CityNews” Artist of the Year. Photo by Lorna Sim

MINISTER for the Arts and Cultural Events, Gordon Ramsay today (October 31) announced the first recipients of the ACT government’s newly-named “Arts Activities” funding, previously known as “project funding”. 

“The annual pool of a minimum of $750,000 in project funding – now called Arts Activity Funding – is delivered in two major rounds each year of grants up to $50,000 as well as a rolling program of grants up to $5000,” Minister Ramsay said.

Sixteen projects have been funded under the new model, and recipients include 2017 “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Liz Lea, who has been funded to stage a second iteration of her “BOLD” dance festival, “BOLD II”.

Other successful initiatives include recording, mixing and mastering an EP of new hip-hop music by artist “KG” and a visual arts project pairing seven community artists living with disability from Hands On Studio with seven working Canberra artists

In addition, the government has allocated $108,000 to MusicACT for capacity building for bands and musicians, $25,000 to Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres for capacity building for artists, and $75,000 to be allocated shortly for capacity building for arts organisations.

$100,000 went to DESIGN Canberra, $130,000 for Art, Not Apart, and $100,000 will be allocated to Screen Canberra to support projects for screen artists.

The successful applicants in this round will share in funding totalling $303,208, with a further $300,000 available in the next $5000-50,000 funding round, which opens on December 1 at arts.act.gov.au

 

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: