Arts / Youthful group joins new ‘creative council’

THE new Minister’s Creative Council, an advisory body designed to advance the arts in the ACT, is a youthful-looking group with members including Ben Fox, Andrew Galan, Megan Hinton, “CityNews” Artist of the Year Liz Lea, Tamzin Nugent, Adelaide Rief, Michael Sollis and Sia Ahmad.

Jilda Andrews will represent the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Network.

Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay announced the make up of the council today (November 6), with former ABC announcer Genevieve Jacobs as chair and Belconnen Arts Centre’s Jack Lloyd as deputy.

“The combined diverse experience and strong community ties of the Minister’s Creative Council will deliver great outcomes for Canberra’s arts sector,” Minister Ramsay said, noting that he had received a very 87 high calibre applications.

The Minister’s Creative Council will advise the ACT government on arts and cultural sector issues to inform future policy development and is expected to resemble the ACT Cultural Council, disbanded under a previous minister.

More information about the Minister’s Creative Council can be found at arts.act.gov.au/community-participation/Ministers-creative-council