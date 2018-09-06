Arts / Singers ‘take action’ to support farmers

The company has been, since late July, touring through rural areas of NSW and Victoria and seeing the effects of the drought first-hand, and decided to start collecting donations for the Red Cross at their performances to support the struggling farmers.

Today, ahead of tonight’s opening performance, “Madame Butterfly” performers Matthew Reardon, Sharon Zhai, Steven Gallop and Michael Petruccelli dressed up to present a cheque for $11,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal, in Nara Peace Park, Lennox Gardens.

John Bell’s production of “Madame Butterfly”, in English, is at Canberra Theatre Centre, September 6-8. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.