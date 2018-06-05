Arts / Smith’s goes classical on Wednesdays

She is a graduate from the Royal College of Music, London, where she received the Lucy Anne Jones award. She has more than 60 works published, many of which are available through the Australian Music Centre.

Greenaway’s choral work “Stay Awhile” came in at number 56 in the ABC Classic 100 “LOVE” countdown 2017, and her most ambitious work to date, “The 7 Great Inventions of the Modern Industrial Age” won a Canberra Critics Circle award last year. She is one of Canberra’s most active and original artists – and she’s a top notch jazz pianist too.

Held on the first Wednesday of each month, Smith’s is keen to invite all classically-trained musicians, of all levels, of all ages, to come along to “Musical Capers” and sing or play the instrument of their choice. Ensembles are also most welcome.

“On many occasions, we hear magic, and we want to invite that magic inside, and give people who may not normally perform a warm and welcoming platform to bless us with their talents,” they say, but they’re not snobs and anything from “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to a virtuosic concerto is welcome.

Next month, for instance, on Wednesday, July 4, they’ll have Canberra’s wizard of the cello, David Pereira.

Smith’s Alternative, open session of Classical music, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm to 9pm, Wednesday, June 6, Cover charge at the door $10 (performers: no charge) or bookings to smithsalternative.com