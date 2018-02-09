Arts / ‘Snazzy’ performance responds to Starstruck

“In a flash” aims to capture the drama, adventure, “iconography” and nostalgia of life on the screen and will be performed with life photography by Lorna Sim and live image manipulation by Anna Trundle that exposes “the ebb and flow between fiction and reality, role and actor, raw and manipulated”.

The dancers performing the work will be Plevey herself, with Adam Deusien, Alana Stenning, Gabriela Green and Leeke Griffin.

The venture has been supported by the gallery and QL2 Dance.

“In a flash”, Australian Dance Party at the National Portrait Gallery, 5.45pm–6.15pm and 6.45pm–7.15pm, Friday, February 9, then, 11am–11.30am and 2pm–2.30pm, February 10, 11 and 18.

