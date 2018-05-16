Arts / ‘Thriving’ winter fair with a Canberra twist

Theatre artist and festival director Chenoeh Miller has given the expression “hurly-burly” a distinct Canberra twist in naming Canberra’s arts event the “Hurly Burley Winter Fair”, in honour of the Burley-Griffins’, Walter and Marion Griffin, who were responsible for the design and intellectual conception of the nation’s capital.

At a media launch held yesterday at the carousel on City Walk, where some weird and wonderful arts identities paraded their wares, ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay spoke about the history of the carousel. He also stressed the importance of supporting local artists and the businesses who will remain open for the event and will take care of the party goers once it wraps up around 10pm.

Miller says: “Hurly Burley Winter Fair offers 100 per cent local content across two music stages, a performance art venue, mini dance parties on the back of a truck, a story and choir fire and a dance stage, plus there will be free carousel rides and fire pits for toasting marshmallows.”

There will also be food stalls, handmade market stalls, the event’s own bar and a children’s area created by North Ainslie Primary School and, best of all, Garema place will be lit up with projections created by local artists.

“I wanted to highlight this iconic centre. So I called in my friend Alice Taylor, former director of the Canberra International Film Festival, to find projections that light up the existing architecture, and to show some films by local film makers,” Miller says.

“Hurly Burley Winter Fair”, Garema Place, Civic, noon to 10pm, Saturday, June 2. All welcome