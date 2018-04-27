Arts / Twitter Art Exhibit closes this weekend

“#TAE18AUS” is the international postcard charity art event where 100 per cent of each original art postcard, sold at $48 per artwork, benefits Pegasus – Riding for Disabled of the ACT Inc.

With the motto “through art we can change the world”, the social media-powered art exhibition was officially opened at Strathnairn Arts on April 7 by founder of Twitter Art Exhibit David Sandum. On the occasion Michael Milton, Australian Paralympic, Olympian Athlete and patron of Pegasus Riding for the Disabled ACT, spoke about the initiative.

Now in its eighth year, the Twitter Art Exhibit has raised over $50,000 for charities and non-profit organisations around the world. Artists donate postcard-sized, handmade original artwork to the #TAE – which are then showcased for purchase – with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to charity.

This year, Pegasus Riding for the Disabled ACT is the beneficiary charity. Pegasus CEO Jane Thompson says the proceeds of the sales will go towards the delivery of therapeutic horse-facilitated programs for those living in the ACT and local NSW region.

The entire exhibit is delivered by a group of volunteer organisers and artists. There is no entry fee and artists from emerging talent to seasoned professionals are showcased. 68 countries have been represented, with 747 postcard entries exhibited in this year’s event.

#Twitter Art Exhibit, at Strathnairn Arts Gallery, 90 Stockdill Drive Holt, Opens Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm until this Sunday, April 29. ACT. For online art sales, pegasusact.com.au

