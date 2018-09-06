Arts / Two local schools tie in Wakakirri challenge

Charnwood Dunlop School. Photo by Winkipop Media.

TORRENS Primary School and Charnwood-Dunlop School have been selected as joint regional winners for the ACT in the 2018 Wakakirri Story Dance Challenge.

Competing in a line-up of six ACT finalists, both schools were recognised at Canberra Theatre on Monday (September 3).

Charnwood-Dunlop School (winner of the best anti-bullying story award) performed a “Story Dance” about playground perils, encouraging students to #ChooseKindness.

Wakakirri’s national panel representative Mike Smith described the performance as: “A charming and heartfelt story about bullying, friendship and acceptance.”

“Wonderfully executed by a strong, caring and inclusive ensemble,” he said.

Torrens Primary School entry. Photo by Winkipop Media.

While Torrens Primary School (winner of the best raising awareness story award) was recognised for its production “Seeking Freedom”, dealing with the hardships faced by refugees and asylum seekers.

Over 230 schools and thousands of primary and secondary students have performed so far in Wakakirri’s 2018 performance season.

Both winning Canberra schools have also nominated for the national “Story of the Year” award, to be announced live via YouTube on Waka TV on October 17.

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: