A CANBERRA man has been remanded after facing court today (September 6), accused of setting fire to a business in Phillip. The 37-year-old man will appear in court again on September 27, charged with setting […]
Arts / Two local schools tie in Wakakirri challenge
Competing in a line-up of six ACT finalists, both schools were recognised at Canberra Theatre on Monday (September 3).
Charnwood-Dunlop School (winner of the best anti-bullying story award) performed a “Story Dance” about playground perils, encouraging students to #ChooseKindness.
Wakakirri’s national panel representative Mike Smith described the performance as: “A charming and heartfelt story about bullying, friendship and acceptance.”
“Wonderfully executed by a strong, caring and inclusive ensemble,” he said.While Torrens Primary School (winner of the best raising awareness story award) was recognised for its production “Seeking Freedom”, dealing with the hardships faced by refugees and asylum seekers.
Over 230 schools and thousands of primary and secondary students have performed so far in Wakakirri’s 2018 performance season.
Both winning Canberra schools have also nominated for the national “Story of the Year” award, to be announced live via YouTube on Waka TV on October 17.
