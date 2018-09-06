Arts / Two local schools tie in Wakakirri challenge

Competing in a line-up of six ACT finalists, both schools were recognised at Canberra Theatre on Monday (September 3).

Charnwood-Dunlop School (winner of the best anti-bullying story award) performed a “Story Dance” about playground perils, encouraging students to #ChooseKindness.

Wakakirri’s national panel representative Mike Smith described the performance as: “A charming and heartfelt story about bullying, friendship and acceptance.”

“Wonderfully executed by a strong, caring and inclusive ensemble,” he said.

Over 230 schools and thousands of primary and secondary students have performed so far in Wakakirri’s 2018 performance season.

Both winning Canberra schools have also nominated for the national “Story of the Year” award, to be announced live via YouTube on Waka TV on October 17.