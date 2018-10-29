Arts / Two musicians tie in top spot

A tied first place went to pianist Mia Huang, a fourth year music student in piano performance, and doctoral candidate, the classical guitarist Callum Henshaw, who performed a gruelling repertoire on stage at Llewellyn on Thursday (October 25) in competition with pianist Hanul “Linus” Lee and singer Katrina Wiseman.

Third prize of $2500 went to singer Katrina Wiseman, while Huang also took out the People’s Choice of $2500.

Head of the school, Prof Kenneth Lampl was on hand to host the occasion and to thank donor Ms Christine Roach for her generosity, which extend to funding two guest jurists.

The jury panel consisted of Lampl, music faculty members Mike Lee and Ji Young Kim, with Lisa Stewart and Stefan Duwe from the Acacia Quartet, who as guests for the week, also contributed to the educational and outreach programs of the school.

The Whitworth-Roach Classical Music Performance Competition occurs annually and is open to all students enrolled at ANU, giving an opportunity for musicians from across the campus to participate. And, the school says, it’s a highlight in the university’s musical calendar.