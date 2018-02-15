Arts / What’s on and where in Canberra this weekend

THEN, Friday night brings concert headlined by pop icon Leo Sayer, followed, on Saturday, by cooking demonstrations with TV chef Poh and a festival parade from 4pm-6pm. All details at multiculturalfestival.com.au

Events

THE Paperbark Treehouse, designed and built with recycled timber by Cave Urban, is now open to the public at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

Talk

FRIENDS of the ANU Classics Museum have Dr Wendy Reade from the University of Sydney lecturing on lapis lazuli in “High in the Hindu Kush: Afghanistan’s King of the Blues”. She’ll be in the Larry Sitsky Room at the ANU School of Music, from 6.30pm, Thursday, February 15. Preceding the lecture will be a brief AGM at 6.15pm, in the same location. Supper follows at the Classics Museum.

Workshops and classes

PADMA Menon is now enrolling for the Term 1 course in her Moving Archetypes program called “Krishna: The Blue Archetype of Love”. No previous experience of dance required. Classes start on the week of February 26 for six weeks. Free introductory workshops at Currie Crescent Community Centre, Kingston, 10am-11am, February 17 and 24. Bookings essential to movingarchetypes.com.au

NOW in its 28th year as Canberra’s longest running acting course, “Acting for the Fun of It” offers four distinct courses throughout the year. The first of these courses is devised especially for people with little or no experience in acting and will take place from 7pm-9pm on Thursday nights between February 15 and April 21. Information and enrolment forms at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or peterbwilkins@aol.com or on 0408 034373.

KIRSTY Budding’s Budding Theatre stages several shows each year and offers drama classes for all ages and a space for playwrights, directors and performers of all ages and experience levels. The ‘Teen Drama’ weekly class starts on Sunday, February 18. Inquiries to submissions@buddingtheatre.com

GARY France’s percussion centre the Groove Warehouse in Hume now has classes for 2018. Payment plans are now available for all students. Information and bookings to groovewarehouse.com.au

TICKETS are now on sale for the 24th Canberra International Music Festival, running from April 27 to May 6. There’ll be 23 ticketed concerts, intimate conversations with festival artists, musical talks and free events. Bookings and full program at cimf.org.au

FOUR Winds 2018 Easter Festival, Barragga Bay, March 28 to April 1. Bookings to fourwinds.com.au or 6493 3414.

THE Alliance Française de Canberra at 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, offers language and culture courses all through the year. Information about courses to afcanberra.com.au

MUSIC for Canberra has opened enrolments for Term 1. Visit musicforcanberra.org.au

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply. To find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com.au

THE annual subscription theatre program for The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, is now open. Bookings at theq.org.au

CANBERRA Repertory has now launched its 86th season, billed as “a season with something for everyone”. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au

Arts Business

APPLICATIONS for high-quality exhibitions are now open at M16 Artspace, for 2019, from both emerging and established artists and curators from Canberra, interstate and overseas. Applications to m16artspace.com.au by COB March 16.

SOUTHERN Tablelands Arts is seeking an energetic professional for its new 30 hour-a-week administration officer position. There is a six month probationary period. Applications to ed@southerntablelandsarts.com.au close 5pm, Thursday, February 22. Inquiries to executive director Susan Conroy, Monday to Thursday on 4823 4598.

“HIDDEN – A Rookwood Sculpture Walk” at Rookwood Cemetery is preparing for its 10th annual exhibition and is introducing additional programs to engage with community, youth, education and disadvantaged groups. This year, in addition to the themes of history, culture, remembrance and love, applications inspired by the 10th anniversary are welcome. Entries to curator@rookwoodcemetery.com.au are by March 12, inquiries to Cassandra on 0425 327590.

THIS year’s Sydney Eisteddfod program includes just under 350 events in classical singing, contemporary singing, choirs, piano, instrumental solos and duos, instrumental groups, speech and drama, and dance and is open to all ages. Entries close March 13. Late entries may be accepted but fees apply. Details to sydneyeisteddfod.com.au

CANBERRA Academy of Dramatic Art has now moved to new premises at 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick. The phone contact is still 1300 908905.

CRAFT ACT is calling for new exhibition proposals from artists, craftspeople, designers, makers and curators for the 2019 program. Submissions close at midnight on Sunday, March 4 to craftact.org.au

WITH productions like Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s “La Bohème” and Massenet’s “Don Quichotte” coming up, Opera Australia is offering gift vouchers, which can be emailed, at opera.org.au/buytickets/gift-vouchers

ENTRIES are now open to register for the annual “RAW Comedy” competition where new performers test their skill and stamina with five minutes of original comedy material – stand-up, sketch, double and triple acts and musical comedy. The National Grand Finals is at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April. ACT heats are at the Civic Pub on February 21 and 28, and the final will be at The Street Theatre on February 28. Registrations and details to rawcomedy.com.au

THE Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council will be trialling a new concept at The Q Exhibition Space early this year. “Quirk” will, as well as functioning as an exhibition space, be a shopfront to support and promote regional creatives, with a selection of souvenirs and gourmet goodies. Council’s cultural staff are currently compiling a list of local producers, artists and craftspeople who may be interested in becoming suppliers. Inquiries to Georgina.Perri@qcc.nsw.gov.au with “Quirk” in the heading.

ALSO, The Q would like to invite artists and creators to help celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre in February through to March by submitting a work with the theme of “ten”, “celebration”, “party”, “anniversary” and “birthday” to Georgina.Perri@qcc.nsw.gov.au with “Ten” in the heading.

THE Belconnen Children’s Choir, formerly the Voices Out Loud Primary Choir, is an ensemble of Canberra’s own Young Music Society. Any primary-aged child from around the region is invited to join with conductor Veronica Moore to enjoy singing, learning about music and the voice, and making new friends. The choir meets on Tuesday afternoons, 4.15pm-5.15pm during school term in the Music Room of the UC Secondary College Lake Ginninderra, Emu Bank, Belconnen. Information and registration to youngmusicsociety.org.au or 6258 0200.

JULIA Landford’s new Canberra NatureArt Lab at M16 Artspace, in Griffith is proving to be very popular. Bookings for 2018 are now open through the website natureartlab.com.au

PRIZE-winning botanical artist, Sharon Field, has set up a blog which considers ideas of “beauty” and “creativity” in botanical art and summarises what is coming up for her on the art scene. Visit sharonfield.com.au or follow her on Instagram at @sharon_field_artist

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

Prizes

EXPRESSIONS of Interest for the $2000 River of Art 2018 Art Prize are now open. The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 17 at the SoArt Gallery in Narooma, where the finalists will be hung in the SoArt Gallery. Other artworks will be hung in a Salon de Refuse. Applications close on April 20 to riverofart.com.au

EXPRESSIONS of interest for the new River of Art “Land of Many Waters” exhibition to hang in the River of Art Creative Hubs in Bateman’s Bay, Moruya and Narooma. Applications close on April 17, also to riverofart.com.au

ENTRIES have now opened for the 2018 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Award. The Museum and Art Gallery of the NT hosts this annual event that showcases the best in indigenous art from across the country. Entries are open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists over the age of 18 until March 16 at magnt.net.au/entries

THE Matt Withers Australian Music Composition Competition is on again, with the first prize doubling to $2000 and total cash prizes of over $3000, also there’s recording and performance opportunities too. Entries close COB, April 20 to mattwithers.com.au

Film

AMERICAN Express Openair Cinemas is bringing movies to Canberra with more than 40 events happening on Patrick White Lawns outside the National Library of Australia to February 25. Dogs are welcome and catered for. Bookings to openaircinemas.com.au

Opera

CARL Rafferty’s “Opera by Candlelight”, now in its 10th year, is returning with European and Aussie singers Ivana Janosevic, Kate Rafferty, Maria Slavova, Anna Razumovsky, Nicola Jelinkova Marta Nowicka joined by Jane Millward, Anna Rafferty, Fraser Findlay, Shane Treeves, Matthew Phillips and Diana Tulip and Megan Hobson. Albert Hall, February 16, 17 and 18. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net

Concerts and Gigs

IN “Two Winds: Kiri Sollis on flute and Eloise Fisher on clarinet”, two well-known Canberra artists will come together as a duo for the first time to perform 20th Century music from across the world. At Cooinda Community Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen at 2pm for 2.15pm, Sunday, February 18. Tickets at the door only.

SOPRANO Catherine Martin and accompanist Kathleen Loh from Canberra Opera will perform classical pieces from art song, opera, light opera and musicals in a concert at the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm this Sunday, February 18. Free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au

AUSTRALIAN indie folk band The Gypsy Scholars started the new year by releasing the single, “Cold Hands”, and it is, they say, “symbolic of a more refined and mature sound for the band”. ANU O-Week party, February 16.

Theatre

“THE Magnolia Tree”, written and directed by Michael Griffith, aims to both shock and confound as it deals with issues surrounding dementia. Filled with family secrets and fractured relationships, the play sees a family gathered in the living room of their mother’s house where Jack tries to convince his two sisters to take the life of their mother. It’s at The Q, Queanbeyan, until February 17. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

THE 23rd glamorous celebration of amateur theatre and musicals, the CAT Awards, will be back at the Canberra Theatre at 6pm this Saturday, February 17. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700

Dance

“IN a Flash”, Alison Plevey and the Australian Dance Party at the National Portrait Gallery, 11am–11.30am and 2pm–2.30pm, February 18.

Exhibitions

THE first two new exhibitions of the year at Beaver Galleries are now open. In “A visit to the river”, Canberra ceramicist Cathy Franzi investigates ways in which representations of Australian flora on ceramic vessels can express current botanical and environmental knowledge. In “Slow boat”, printmaker David Frazer, explores complex emotional states of the human in intricately detailed prints. 81 Denison Street, Deakin, Tuesday to Friday, 10am-5pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am–5pm, until March 4.

CANBERRA Glassworks’ newest exhibition features “Hurt Locker” by Penny Byrne and “between stillness and movement”, by Harriet Schwarzrock, which involves a sound sculpture by Brian McNamara. At Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, to March 25.

JON Lewis’ exhibition “Perfect Strangers”, which launched at the State Library of NSW last year joins Konrad Lenz’s “Portraits” exhibition at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore, running until March 4. Gallery open Sundays 10am-4pm and by appointment.

QUEANBEYAN Art Society’s “Anything Goes” exhibition is in the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, 6 Trinculo Place, Queanbeyan, under the bridge this month.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre has two exhibitions from Batlow landscape artist Phil Ryan and local videographers Silver Dory Productions. Phil Ryan’s mixed media exhibition is titled “Young Volcanic Landscapes”, while Silver Dory Productions’ “Brindabellas: Edge of Light” takes viewers on a cinematic tour of the frozen mountain wilderness using near infrared technology. Open to the public to February 17.

GALLERY@bcs springboard series presents “Plucked 2018”, an exhibition of drawing and printmaking by Belconnen Community Gallery Emerging Artist Support Scheme prize-winners Alex Butler, Alice Turner, Miriam Slater, Sharon “Shags” Gallagher and Yimin Cen. Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until February 16. All welcome.

“THE Magic of Country” by David Lancashire presents over 50 painted and collage works connected to a larger body of over 200 works initiated on a long ago trip to the MacDonnell Ranges in Alice Springs. Nishi Gallery, facing Hotel Hotel, until March 11.

“ANCESTRAL Journeys: Waters of the Past”, a multiple-media exhibition by Canberra artist Tracey Benson, incorporates a range of media, such as photography, video and augmented reality. It focuses on the waters of migration and connections to ancestral lands and places of significance. The video work is interwoven with music made from DNA sequencing, created by NZ/US based artist and programmer Josiah Jordan. CSIRO Discovery Centre, Clunies-Ross Street, Acton, until March 2.

RUSSIAN-trained impressionist artist Valentyna Crane has produced original paintings conveying the vistas, skies and forests through the changing seasons. The exhibition is at the Village Centre, National Arboretum, daily from 9am to 4pm to February 18. All works are for sale.

“PLAYUP” is the exhibition space in Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House for children and families based around the United Nations Convention on the rights of the child. The new and third PlayUP includes lots of hands-on activities such as listening pods, a fuzzy felt wall, a voting interactive and a role play “Kindness” café.

THE Australian War Memorial has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, which includes over 85 collection items.

WORLD War II veterans – 6500 of them – are showcased in a unique photography installation at the Australian War Memorial, “Reflections – honouring our WWII veterans”. The images will be archived and made accessible to the public as part of the Memorial’s online collection.

A LARGE painting by artists from the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands in SA has gone on permanent display in the Australian War Memorial. “Kulatangku angakanyini manta munu Tjukurpa” [Country and Culture will be protected by spears] is in in the orientation gallery, directly opposite the Gallipoli landing boat that took men of the 13th Battalion ashore on April 25, 1915.

THE 25th Bald Archy Prize is now at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, open daily from 10am-4pm, to Monday, March 12. The Museum of the Riverina in Wagga Wagga has this week opened a retrospective called “Best of the Bald Archy”, running until mid-May.

“THE Selfie Factory” by Ralph Kenke and Elmar Trefz, winner of the 2017 Digital Portraiture Award at the National Portrait Gallery, will be available for public interaction using the hashtag #selfiefactory, until February 18. Interaction times are between 10am-11am, 1.30pm-2pm and 3.30pm-4pm, daily. All of the finalists’ works can be viewed at dpa.portrait.gov.au

THE National Museum of Australia is showing artworks inspired by plants of north-east Arnhem Land by Yolŋu elder Mulkuṉ Wirrpanda and landscape painter John Wolseley, in the exhibition “Midawarr Harvest”, until February 18. Free entry, but donations welcome.

INDONESIAN-Australian artist Dadang Christanto focuses on issues of heritage and collective memories as they are seen to sink beneath modern belief systems in “Lost”, at Nancy Sever Gallery, B-Block, Gorman Arts Centre, until March 4, Wednesday to Sunday 11am-5pm.

NGA Play has an arty play area for children set up by Indonesian art duo Santi Ariestyowanti and Miko Bawono, known as “Indieguerillas” in the play space near the entrance desk, National Gallery of Australia, until May 13.

SA Adair’s “Encasement” is an amazing network of felt components making an organic, perhaps alien appearance. Adair’s work has been selected by the Canberra Museum and Gallery for the “Enlighten” festival in March. “Encasement” is in the Civic Square window gallery facing the Legislative Assembly until further notice.

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists Gallery now has “Urban Instabilities”, paintings by Phil Page and Katie Hayne that focus in two dramatically different ways on Canberra’s urban landscape, at ANCA, 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, to February 25.

KAREN O’Clery’s Narek Gallery has re-opened after moving from the old Church on Tathra Rod to Bermagui. It’s group exhibition of new works in textiles, ceramics and wood by artists Gail Nichols, Sharon Peoples, Jennifer Robertson, Ros Auld, Marianne Huhn, Shannon Garson, Moraig McKenna, Ian Jones, Sophie Xarhakos and Peter Carrigy. 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui, Wednesday to Saturday 10am–1pm and 2pm–5pm. Details at narekgalleries.com

CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers have their 50th anniversary show, “Crossing Threads”, curated by Meredith Hinchliffe, at Canberra Museum and Gallery, corner of London Circuit and Civic Square, to March 18.

“FINDERS Keepers: Collectors and their Stories” is at MoAD at Old Parliament House and runs from 9am-5pm, daily, until the middle of 2018. Entry is free after museum admission.

“SONGLINES: Tracking the Seven Sisters”, the story in arts of the women of Central Australia, at the National Museum of Australia, to February 25, 2018. ALSO at the National Museum is the annual exhibition celebrating the achievements and contribution of nominees for the Australian of the Year Awards. Main Hall, until February 18. Free.

GROUND-BREAKING Australian audio-video artist Angelica Mesiti has an exhibition of five major works, including the National Gallery of Australia’s most recent acquisition, “The Calling”, at the NGA until March.

“EIRENE Mort: A Livelihood” marks the 40th anniversary of Eirene Mort’s death at the age of 98. Mort was a prolific artist, collaborator, teacher, writer, family historian and a “new woman” pursuing a profession in the arts at the beginning of the 20th Century. Curated by Dale Middleby, this social history exhibition features an extraordinary array of artworks and artefacts created by her. Canberra Museum and Gallery, until February 25.

THE exhibition “Fresh Salt” is at the Bega Valley Regional Gallery in a partnership with Four Winds, and presents the works created through the “Creative Field Studies” program which showcases the region’s visual artists, musicians, composers, choreographers, and creative writers. The works on show are the result of three field trips to eight estuaries between the mountains of Gulaga and Mumbulla in Yuin Country. The show runs until February 17.

THE NGA’s summer exhibition “Hyper Real” consists of 50 works in sculpture and video art by 32 artists, varying from the huge “Pregnant woman” by Ron Mueck to Patricia Piccininni’s fragile hybrid babies. National Gallery of Australia, to February 18. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

“THE Art of Giving” is a summer trail showing new acquisitions by general donors to the National Gallery of Australia, free, except for entry to “Hyper Real”. Stops on the trail are: ATSI Galleries, Level 1; Impressionism, Australian Art, Level 1; Australian Art Level 1; Sidney Nolan Gallery opposite the NGA shop, Level 1; Hyper Real Level 1; International Art Level 2; and Polynesian Gallery, Level 1.

THE NPG’s big summer exhibition, “Starstruck: Australian Movie Portraits”, is for people who love film and portraits, at the National Portrait Gallery until March 4. Bookings to portrait.gov.au

“LIGHT of the Spirit” is an exhibition of paintings by Phillip Franklin, to be seen at Yarralumla Gallery, Cottage 1, Weston Park Road, Yarralumla until February 23, Tuesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday to Sunday 8am to 5pm.

PHOTOACCESS has two exhibitions: “Break It Up”, a visual and tactile installation by Karena Keys featuring an animation filled with pulsating and bulging golden blobs; and “The In Between”, in which Madeline Bishop explores the construction of women’s identities and the development of relationships within domestic space. Both at Manuka Arts Centre to February 25.

“BEHIND the Lines”, with the theme this year “Three Ring Circus”, is showing the best political cartoons of 2017 and Political Cartoonist of the Year – at the Museum of Australian Democracy in Old Parliament House, until further notice.

MARQUETRY artist Michael Retter and wood master Scott Mitchell, who first worked together some 20 years ago when fitting out an old railway carriage situated on Dick Smith’s property near Canberra, have collaborated again to break new ground, in an exhibition at Bungendore Wood Works Gallery, Kings Highway, Bungendore until February 27.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

