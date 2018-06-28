Arts / What’s on and where this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

GERMAN composer Jörg Widmann channels the spirit of Beethoven in the Australian String Quartet’s next recital, “Beethoven Widmann Beethoven,” performed with guest cellist Michael Dahlenburg. The ASQ has hired Andy Packer to bring the stage to life using visual and programmatic direction. James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, 2pm, Sunday (July 1). Bookings to asq.com.au

GREENAWAY Studio is hosting world music duo Bart Stenhouse and Surojato Roy in an intimate house concert they present a fusion of flamenco, jazz and Indian classical music at 164 Namatjira Drive, Chapman, 3pm, Sunday (July 1). Bookings essential to trybooking.com

CANBERRA Academy of Dramatic Art graduating students are performing “The Marriage Proposal”, “The Wedding Reception” and “The Bear” by Anton Chekhov under the direction of Clare Moss. CADA Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, June 27-29, bookings to cada.net.au or 1300 908 905.

MANNING Clark Poetry this month will feature readings by Jacqui Malins, Martin Dolan and Shane Strange. Manning Clark House, 11 Tasmania Circuit Forrest, 7pm, Thursday (June 28). Tickets at the door.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has Friday (June 29) from 9pm, Global Beats Fiesta, DJ Frank Madrid, Dede Da Cruz; Saturday (June 30), from 9pm, Big White, Dickie Bird and Giverny.

PERFORMERS on Saturday and Sunday at the popular Yarralumla Midwinter Arts and Crafts Show will include Lady’s Mantle, Vintage Ukes and Andante Andante. Yarralumla Uniting Church Centre, Denman Street, Yarralumla, 10am-8pm, Friday (June 29); 10am-5pm, Saturday (June 30) and noon-5pm, Sunday (July 1).

“ESSENTIAL Kaurismäki” is presents a must-see program of 10 works by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki, curated by film critic and author David Stratton. At the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, June 29-July 11. “Crime and Punishment” 7pm, Friday (June 29) preceded by a free cocktail reception at 6pm supported by the Embassy of Finland. “Shadows in Paradise”, 2pm, Saturday (June 30). Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

MARCELA Fiorillo’s piano studio students will perform a free concert at Wesley Music Centre, 6.30pm, Saturday, June 30. Free entry. No bookings required.

CHOIR leader, singer and composer, Dan Walker, will be in Canberra on Saturday (June 30) for an afternoon choral workshop with the Oriana Chorale, followed by an informal public performance of works by Walker, Esenvalds, Anerio and the Wailin’ Jennys-Carl Crossin in University House at 5pm. Free entry to concert for non-choristers-audience, but bookings for workshop to trybooking.com

ACT Organ School students will perform works from the Baroque to the 20th century, under the guidance of their teacher Christopher Wrench. Wesley Uniting Church, 5.30pm, Thursday, June 28. Free, bookings not needed.