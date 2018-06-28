Arts / What’s on and where this weekend

A huge collaborative painting by women artists from the Spinifex Arts Project in remote WA has been acquired by the Parliament House Art Collection. The work – “Kuru Ala, or The Home of the Seven […]
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
GERMAN composer Jörg Widmann channels the spirit of Beethoven in the Australian String Quartet’s next recital, “Beethoven Widmann Beethoven,” performed with guest cellist Michael Dahlenburg. The ASQ has hired Andy Packer to bring the stage to life using visual and programmatic direction. James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, 2pm, Sunday (July 1). Bookings to asq.com.auTHE Shiny Bum Singers, soon to turn 20, are performing the mock opera “Seize the Day”, full of system crashes and ministerial interference, to benefit My Home in Canberra. At School Hall, Holy Trinity Primary school, 18 Theodore Street Curtin, 2pm-4pm, Sunday (July 1). Bookings to eventbrite.com.au
GREENAWAY Studio is hosting world music duo Bart Stenhouse and Surojato Roy in an intimate house concert they present a fusion of flamenco, jazz and Indian classical music at 164 Namatjira Drive, Chapman, 3pm, Sunday (July 1). Bookings essential to trybooking.com
CANBERRA Academy of Dramatic Art graduating students are performing “The Marriage Proposal”, “The Wedding Reception” and “The Bear” by Anton Chekhov under the direction of Clare Moss. CADA Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, June 27-29, bookings to cada.net.au or 1300 908 905.
MANNING Clark Poetry this month will feature readings by Jacqui Malins, Martin Dolan and Shane Strange. Manning Clark House, 11 Tasmania Circuit Forrest, 7pm, Thursday (June 28). Tickets at the door.YOUNG flautist, Serena Ford, winner of the 2018 Canberra Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition, will perform Jules Mouquet’s “La Flûte de Pan” in Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm on Saturday (June 30) when the orchestra will also perform “Running-Resting-Reeling” by Aria-winning CYO alumna Sally Whitwell, and “Sonic Boom” by the ANU’s Natalie Williams. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au
PHOENIX Pub in Civic has Friday (June 29) from 9pm, Global Beats Fiesta, DJ Frank Madrid, Dede Da Cruz; Saturday (June 30), from 9pm, Big White, Dickie Bird and Giverny.SHOEB Ahmad’s “quiver” album tackles notions of self-acceptance and identity underneath an emo-soul soundtrack. The album launch with ambient-pop pioneer Happy Axe takes place in Ainslie Main Hall from 7.30pm on Saturday (June 30). Bookings to agac.com.au or 6182 0000 during office hours.
PERFORMERS on Saturday and Sunday at the popular Yarralumla Midwinter Arts and Crafts Show will include Lady’s Mantle, Vintage Ukes and Andante Andante. Yarralumla Uniting Church Centre, Denman Street, Yarralumla, 10am-8pm, Friday (June 29); 10am-5pm, Saturday (June 30) and noon-5pm, Sunday (July 1).MUSICA da Camera’s “Strings and Banjo” concert, marking its 40th anniversary, will feature pieces by Handel, Mendelssohn, Sibelius and Warlock. The orchestra will be directed by Jonathan McFeat who has been commissioned to compose a new work for string orchestra to be performed by guitarist Liam O’Connell. Holy Covenant Church, 89 Dexter Street, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday (June 30). Tickets at the door.
“ESSENTIAL Kaurismäki” is presents a must-see program of 10 works by Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki, curated by film critic and author David Stratton. At the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, June 29-July 11. “Crime and Punishment” 7pm, Friday (June 29) preceded by a free cocktail reception at 6pm supported by the Embassy of Finland. “Shadows in Paradise”, 2pm, Saturday (June 30). Bookings to nfsa.gov.auMEZZO-soprano AJ America joins pianist Ella Luhtasaari in “4 Poems and Prayers,” comprising “Hebrew Melodies,” Korngold’s “Shakespeare’s Songs” and poems by Leunig. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6.30pm, July 1, bookings to eventbrite.com
MARCELA Fiorillo’s piano studio students will perform a free concert at Wesley Music Centre, 6.30pm, Saturday, June 30. Free entry. No bookings required.ART Song Canberra’s next concert, “Love’s Joy, Love’s Sadness”, will be performed by baritone David Greco with John Martin at the piano, at the Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, July 1. Tickets at the door.
CHOIR leader, singer and composer, Dan Walker, will be in Canberra on Saturday (June 30) for an afternoon choral workshop with the Oriana Chorale, followed by an informal public performance of works by Walker, Esenvalds, Anerio and the Wailin’ Jennys-Carl Crossin in University House at 5pm. Free entry to concert for non-choristers-audience, but bookings for workshop to trybooking.com
ACT Organ School students will perform works from the Baroque to the 20th century, under the guidance of their teacher Christopher Wrench. Wesley Uniting Church, 5.30pm, Thursday, June 28. Free, bookings not needed.FILIPINO classical guitar master Segundo Vasquez will join forces with the Canberra Mandolin Orchestra and Canberra’s Rondanihan Filipino string band during an afternoon concert at Hughes Baptist Church, 10 Groom St, Hughes, 2.30 pm on Saturday (June 30). Bookings to 0407 431332, eventbrite.com or tickets at the door.
