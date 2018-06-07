Theatre / “Diary of a Madman”. Directed by Caroline Stacey. At The Street Theatre until June 16. Reviewed by PHILLIP MACKENZIE.
Arts / What’s on this weekend
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
FEATURING acts across 10 live venues, the “Coolest Music Festival in Australia”, The Peak Festival is on at Perisher and Smiggins for the 10th year running, during the June long weekend. A highlight for young musos will be the Perisher PEAK Upload Competition. The festival will run from June 8-11. Bookings and all entry and program details to peakfestival.com.au
“RADIO on Repertory Lane” is REP’s third production for 2018-19. It’s a series of short radio play episodes and skits from Hercule Poirot, Flash Gordon, and “Blue Hills” and more. At Theatre 3, Acton, Thursday, June 7-16. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling plans to breathe new life into old favourites when he tours with Emma Pask to Canberra Southern Cross Club, 8pm, Thursday, June 7. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au CANBERRA Opera have secured opera singer and director Ghillian Sullivan will come here for the long weekend in June to work with the “Cosi Fan Tutte” cast in the lead up to the July production of the Mozart work. As well as coaching soloists and observing a rehearsal of “Cosi”, she’ll run a public masterclass from 2pm on Saturday, June 9, inquiries to 0410 094908.
ELECTRIC string quartet, FourPlay, will be in Canberra as part of a national tour. The group started their career wowing audiences with radical reinventions of popular songs, covering everyone from Radiohead to Leonard Cohen. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Tuesday, June 5. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, June 7;Wives, Enderlie, Bead and Sob Story, 9pm, Friday June 8; Signs &symbols, Ruth Carp, Dead Brian, The New Party and My Pet Ant, 9pm, Saturday June 9; Bootleg Sessions, Ghost Noises, The Get Downs, Kid Of Harith And Fuzzsucker, 8pm, Sunday June 10.PJ Williams plays Poprishchin, a low-ranking government servant in the Czarist bureaucracy, made immortal by the Great Russian writer Nicolai Gogol in the 1835 short story “Diary of a Madman”, now at the Street Theatre until June 16. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
PACIFIC Opera’s Simon Kenway is conducting the coming Canberra Symphony Orchestra opera gala, with five promising young soloists and a chorus of singers. CSO Opera Gala, Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, June 9. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.VOCAL group Polifemy is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert of music from its back-catalogue, playing songs of those years such as sacred music in praise of the Virgin Mary, the best of English and Italian love madrigals, favourite 20th century works and special commissions for the group. Wesley Uniting Church, 5pm, Saturday, June 9. Tickets at the door.
MUSE Café has author of the first ever “Encyclopaedia of Socceroos”, ABS population demographer Andrew Howe, at The East Hotel, from 3pm-4pm, Sunday, June 10. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au
ACOUSTIC blues mastermind Lloyd Spiegel is touring to promote his eighth album, “Backroads”, and will be at Harmonie German Club from 3pm this Sunday, June 10. Bookings to harmonieclub.com.au or tickets at the door.
“BEYOND Q” bookshop, coffee bar and performance venue, where budding musicians can play, has moved to 11 Brierly Street, Weston and has a full book of musical performances this weekend, with regular spots available for Saturdays and Sundays and spots soon planned for Thursday and Friday nights. Inquiries to 6162 3999.PERCH Creek—Camilla Hodgkins on keyboard and vocals, Lear Hodgkins on drums and vocals, Eileen Hodgkins on guitar and vocals, Christi Hodgkins on trombone, saw, harmonica and vocals and James Chandler on bass and vocals will be performing at Smiths Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Sunday, June 10. Bookings to smithsalternative.com or tickets at the door.
STEVE Grieve & the Mourners are a legendary Canberra band from the 1980s returning after nearly two decades with a new album, “Caterpillar Maze”. They’ll be performing with the Groove Kings, Polish Club, 38 David Street, Turner from 7.30pm this Saturday, June 9. Tickets at the door.
