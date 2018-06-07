Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FEATURING acts across 10 live venues, the “Coolest Music Festival in Australia”, The Peak Festival is on at Perisher and Smiggins for the 10th year running, during the June long weekend. A highlight for young musos will be the Perisher PEAK Upload Competition. The festival will run from June 8-11. Bookings and all entry and program details to peakfestival.com.au

“RADIO on Repertory Lane” is REP’s third production for 2018-19. It’s a series of short radio play episodes and skits from Hercule Poirot, Flash Gordon, and “Blue Hills” and more. At Theatre 3, Acton, Thursday, June 7-16. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

ELECTRIC string quartet, FourPlay, will be in Canberra as part of a national tour. The group started their career wowing audiences with radical reinventions of popular songs, covering everyone from Radiohead to Leonard Cohen. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Tuesday, June 5. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, June 7;Wives, Enderlie, Bead and Sob Story, 9pm, Friday June 8; Signs &symbols, Ruth Carp, Dead Brian, The New Party and My Pet Ant, 9pm, Saturday June 9; Bootleg Sessions, Ghost Noises, The Get Downs, Kid Of Harith And Fuzzsucker, 8pm, Sunday June 10.

PACIFIC Opera’s Simon Kenway is conducting the coming Canberra Symphony Orchestra opera gala, with five promising young soloists and a chorus of singers. CSO Opera Gala, Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, June 9. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

MUSE Café has author of the first ever “Encyclopaedia of Socceroos”, ABS population demographer Andrew Howe, at The East Hotel, from 3pm-4pm, Sunday, June 10. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

ACOUSTIC blues mastermind Lloyd Spiegel is touring to promote his eighth album, “Backroads”, and will be at Harmonie German Club from 3pm this Sunday, June 10. Bookings to harmonieclub.com.au or tickets at the door.

“BEYOND Q” bookshop, coffee bar and performance venue, where budding musicians can play, has moved to 11 Brierly Street, Weston and has a full book of musical performances this weekend, with regular spots available for Saturdays and Sundays and spots soon planned for Thursday and Friday nights. Inquiries to 6162 3999.

STEVE Grieve & the Mourners are a legendary Canberra band from the 1980s returning after nearly two decades with a new album, “Caterpillar Maze”. They’ll be performing with the Groove Kings, Polish Club, 38 David Street, Turner from 7.30pm this Saturday, June 9. Tickets at the door.