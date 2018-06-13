Arts / what’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JS BACH will land in Canberra for “One Sunday in the City”. Students from Wild Voices Music Theatre and the Wesley Scholars with some special guests, will play, sing and speak in pop up performances at Civic Bus Interchange – Platform 3; Garema Place – Poets’ Corner; Canberra Centre – grand piano on level 1 and David Jones grand portico entrance off City Walk; Smith’s Alternative; and a surprise location. Popups between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, June 17.

THROUGHOUT the world, June 16 is celebrated in pubs, bars, theatres and concert halls as “Bloomsday” – one day in the life of Leopold Bloom, “hero” of James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses”. Canberra has at least two such celebrations. The first features Canberra theatre luminaries at Smiths Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 3pm to 6pm, June 16. Tickets at the door. In the second, the Friends of Ireland and ANU personalities will read, sing and play at the “Bloomsday Dinner”, 6.30pm, June 16, Canberra Irish Club. Bookings to 6288 5088.

agac.com.au or 6182 0000.

FOUR indie-pop music makers from across the country are joining forces on an east coast tour this June. Georgia Fields, Pheno, Matilda Abraham and Merpire present an evening of alt-pop passion and creative camaraderie as they perform a mix of solo originals, rearranged covers and “cute collabs”. Track from Abraham’s latest EP “Away”, Pheno’s recently released EP “Dragon Year”, Merpire forthcoming EP “Endless Chatter” will feature, while Fields will share new songs composed during her residency at Jackie Winter Gardens. Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, Saturday, June 16. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

“FIRST Seen: New Works-In-Progress” is the Street Theatre’s way of turning ideas or undeveloped scripts into stageable work. “Sherpas” by Tom Davis is a satire which follows an Australian senior foreign affairs official who drinks too much, has a breakdown, sings and tries to destroy the foundations of the global economic order. The Street, 3pm, June 16. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

MUSE Café has social researcher Hugh Mackay in conversation with the ABC’s Laura Tchilinguiran. East Hotel, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, June 17. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

THE album “Jason Owen Sings John Denver” debuted at number one on the iTunes “Country Albums” chart and spent seven weeks on the “ARIA Country Albums” chart in 2017. Owen will be here performing some of Denver’s most popular tracks, with guest artist Dani Young. Harmonie German Club, 8pm, Saturday, Saturday, June 16. Bookings to harmonieclub.com.au or tickets at the door.

THE National Film and Sound Archive is screening great classic films as part of its “Restoration + Showcase”, including “The Sword of Valor” and “In the Heat of the Night”, both at Arc cinema, NFSA, Acton, from 6.45pm and 8.30pm, June 15. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, June 14;KG, DJ Dave Cat, Creekside, Davoflows, Cappo, Augustine, DJ Brown, 9pm, Friday, June 15; Ladu Denman, House of Strangers, Neko Pink, and My Pet Ant, 9pm, Saturday, June 16.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space will turn itself into a clubhouse to help host the “Winter Warmer” being run by the ACT Writers Centre. There’ll be a wine tasting, a live arts talk panel, readings and a podcast recording featuring Jack Heath, Karen Viggers and Irma Gold. 55 Ainslie Ave Braddon, 6pm-8pm, Friday, June 15. Bookings to Eventbrite.com

THE Song Company presents “The true story of Guillaume de Machaut & Péronnelle d’armentières”, a French romance told through poetry, letters, and Machaut’s music to make “a unique semi-staged multi-sensory experience”. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Friday June 15. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.