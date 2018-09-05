Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TEDxCanberra is organised entirely by Canberra volunteers who are passionate about ideas. The theme this year is “Divergence” and the next local TEDx will feature 16 bright ideas derived from thinking outside the norm. Canberra Theatre Playhouse, 8am-6pm, Saturday, September 8. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

eventbrite.com.au or 6182 0000.

POET Paul Hetherington from the International Poetry Studies at the University of Canberra, is launching his book “Moonlight on Oleander: Prose Poems”, with guest speaker Cassandra Atherton. The launch will take place in the National Library Foyer, at 6pm, September 6, RSVP to 6262 1424.

cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

THE Song Company and director Antony Pitts will be here with “Four Colour Season”. The program will focus on the seasons, the sky, and the gum leaves in voices and dance from Chance to Vivaldi as the vocal ensemble collaborates with Bundjalung and Wiradjuri dancer and choreographer Thomas E.S. Kelly’s Karul Projects. It will also feature music from young Australian composers such as Alice Chance and Patrick Baker. At The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, September 7. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

SOPRANO Louise Page is busy bidding farewell to the stages of Canberra. Next up she’ll be appearing in the Canberra Choral Society’s tribute to England in the Roaring ’20s, accompanied by Phillipa Candy and Anthony Smith – conducted by Peter Young. Albert Hall, 2.30pm, Sunday, September 9. Bookings to trybooking.com

HUSBAND and wife duo, mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson and pianist Alan Hicks, will perform the next Art Song concert, “What the Folk Sing”, with songs by de Falla, Brahms, Dvorak, Grainger, Copland and Bartok. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, September 9. Tickets at the door, no bookings required.