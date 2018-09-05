music / ‘ActewAGL Llewellyn Series ‘, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, at Llewellyn Hall, September 5. Reviewed by IAN McLEAN
Arts / What's on this weekend
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
TEDxCanberra is organised entirely by Canberra volunteers who are passionate about ideas. The theme this year is “Divergence” and the next local TEDx will feature 16 bright ideas derived from thinking outside the norm. Canberra Theatre Playhouse, 8am-6pm, Saturday, September 8. Bookings to eventbrite.com.auTHE British TV program that was a precursor to Monty Python had nothing to do with 1948, but now Bungendore satirists, Shortis and Simpson, are cooking up “The 1948 Show”, as a tribute to the year of their births. They’ll be performing numbers like “Nature Boy”, “Too Darn Hot”, anti-apartheid protest songs and classics from other 1948 babies such as James Taylor, Cat Stevens and Lulu. Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera street, Braddon, 8pm, Friday September 7. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au or 6182 0000.
POET Paul Hetherington from the International Poetry Studies at the University of Canberra, is launching his book “Moonlight on Oleander: Prose Poems”, with guest speaker Cassandra Atherton. The launch will take place in the National Library Foyer, at 6pm, September 6, RSVP to 6262 1424.NICHOLAS Milton will be conducting a French feast of music celebrating the hundredth anniversary year of Claude Debussy’s death. Sax virtuoso Nick Russoniello will perform Debussy’s “Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra”, then the orchestra will perform Ravel’s “Bolero”, followed by Berlioz’s “Symphonie fantastique” and Milhaud’s “Scaramouche”. At Llewellyn Hall, September 5 and 6. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.
THE Song Company and director Antony Pitts will be here with “Four Colour Season”. The program will focus on the seasons, the sky, and the gum leaves in voices and dance from Chance to Vivaldi as the vocal ensemble collaborates with Bundjalung and Wiradjuri dancer and choreographer Thomas E.S. Kelly’s Karul Projects. It will also feature music from young Australian composers such as Alice Chance and Patrick Baker. At The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, September 7. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.“CHILDREN Are Stinky” is a retro ’90s children’s show where duo Malia Walsh and Chris Carlos try to solve the stink problem through sensational circus, silliness and incredible acrobatics. Children in the audience are encouraged to step up and become the stars of the show. At The Q, Queanbeyan, from September 5–8. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.
SOPRANO Louise Page is busy bidding farewell to the stages of Canberra. Next up she’ll be appearing in the Canberra Choral Society’s tribute to England in the Roaring ’20s, accompanied by Phillipa Candy and Anthony Smith – conducted by Peter Young. Albert Hall, 2.30pm, Sunday, September 9. Bookings to trybooking.com
HUSBAND and wife duo, mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson and pianist Alan Hicks, will perform the next Art Song concert, “What the Folk Sing”, with songs by de Falla, Brahms, Dvorak, Grainger, Copland and Bartok. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, September 9. Tickets at the door, no bookings required.
