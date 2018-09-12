Arts / what’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“RIGHT There on My TV” will provide a rare insight into 1970s Australian music television, including performances and interviews from beloved artists: ABBA, AC/DC, John Paul Young, Marcia Hynes, Mick Jagger, Blondie, and a visit from entertainer, Marty Rhone. National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, 7pm, September 14. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

ELECTRIC string quartet FourPlay have been wowing audiences around the world for over 20 years with both their stringed reinventions of pop songs and their original material, such as the latest single, “Wish”. They’ll be at Smiths Alternative, 76 Alinga street, Civic, this Friday, September 14. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s company ensemble is staging Melbourne playwright Laura Lethlean’s “Fading”, where she and director Katie Cawthorne draw on the cast’s individual and ensemble responses to transitioning from childhood to adulthood. It’s part of Canberra Theatre Centre’s education program. At Canberra Theatre Centre’s Courtyard Studio, September 12-15. Bookings to cytc.net

THE Young Music Society’s annual general meeting is at the YMS office in Flynn Community Hub, 21 Bingle Street, Flynn, 12.30pm, Saturday, September 15.

LIMESTONE Consort will be performing works such as Bach’s Double Violin Concerto with soloists Michelle Higgs and Matthew Witney, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto three, and sonatas by Telemann and Albinoni. All Saints Church in Ainslie, 2.30pm, Sunday, September 16. Exit by donation.

“CASH and Diamonds” is billed as the ultimate Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond Tribute. A journey through the career highlights of two of the most famous recording artists of the twentieth century, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, Saturday, September 15. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

eventbrite.com.au and details at irishcelticmusicfestival.weebly.com

SOPRANO Louise Page’s next performance will see her singing Henryk Górecki’s “A Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” with the National Capital Orchestra at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, September 15. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com

RHYTHM Syndicate and “In2Deep” will perform in a free concert at the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm this Sunday, September 16. Registration is essential to hcourt.gov.au

Kelly is also running two 90-minute workshops on September 16. Details and bookings to jazidaproductions.com

WESTON Creek Community Centre is turning 40 in 2018. President Maurice Sexton turned the first sod back in the late ’70s and he’s still president today. He, centre manager, Yung Tran, and members of the community are organising a public birthday bash with entertainment and a barbecue at Coleman Court from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 15. In the week preceding the festivities there will be free “come and try” classes in yoga, fitness, squash, and all details to westoncccentre.org.au

SOUNDOUT Series continues with edition five of “Psithurism Trio” and solo clarinet/electronics by Marlene Radice, at Drill Hall Gallery, ANU, 7pm, Saturday, September 15. Tickets at the door.

A Fistful of Dollars ”.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, September 13, free entry; Dalmacia, The Postmasters, Slow Dial, Sally Jones, The New Party and Babe Fiasco, 7pm, Friday, September 14; Queersco Presents Come As You Are, 9pm, Saturday September 15; and, Reclink Community Cup After Party, 5pm, Sunday, September 16, free entry.

MUTO is now bring his debut EP “Arcane”, which includes the single “Tessellating”, featuring Oliver Dibley, to Mr Wolf. At 122 Alinga street, Civic, Friday, September 14.

THE Cat Empire are here with favourites and future classics. At UC Refectory, 7.30pm, Sunday, September 16. Bookings to oztix.com.au