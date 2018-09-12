Arts / what’s on this weekend

THE fourth year of the festival “Poetry on the Move”, kicked off today—with a change. Although hosted by the International Poetry Studies Institute within the University of Canberra the event is moving into town, with […]
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
“RIGHT There on My TV” will provide a rare insight into 1970s Australian music television, including performances and interviews from beloved artists: ABBA, AC/DC, John Paul Young, Marcia Hynes, Mick Jagger, Blondie, and a visit from entertainer, Marty Rhone. National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, 7pm, September 14. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au
ELECTRIC string quartet FourPlay have been wowing audiences around the world for over 20 years with both their stringed reinventions of pop songs and their original material, such as the latest single, “Wish”. They’ll be at Smiths Alternative, 76 Alinga street, Civic, this Friday, September 14. Bookings to smithsalternative.comCANBERRA Wind Symphony’s third instalment of their 2018 colour concert series, “Emerald”, adopts the theme of green, as artistic director Geoff Grey rings together music which expands on environmentalism, energy, greed, jealousy, spiritualism and prosperity. “Emerald” will include songs such as Karel Husa’s “Apotheosis of this Earth”, David Maslanka’s “Angel of Mercy”, James Swearingen’s “And the Angels Called” and Samuel R. Hazo’s “Exultate”. At Street Theatre, 4pm, Sunday, September 16. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s company ensemble is staging Melbourne playwright Laura Lethlean’s “Fading”, where she and director Katie Cawthorne draw on the cast’s individual and ensemble responses to transitioning from childhood to adulthood. It’s part of Canberra Theatre Centre’s education program. At Canberra Theatre Centre’s Courtyard Studio, September 12-15. Bookings to cytc.net
THE Young Music Society’s annual general meeting is at the YMS office in Flynn Community Hub, 21 Bingle Street, Flynn, 12.30pm, Saturday, September 15.IN “The Season”, The Duncans, headed by Ben and Stella, get together for six weeks at birding time but their daughter Lou has been away for 16 years and now brings her teenage son there. At The Playhouse, September 13-15. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
LIMESTONE Consort will be performing works such as Bach’s Double Violin Concerto with soloists Michelle Higgs and Matthew Witney, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto three, and sonatas by Telemann and Albinoni. All Saints Church in Ainslie, 2.30pm, Sunday, September 16. Exit by donation.
“CASH and Diamonds” is billed as the ultimate Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond Tribute. A journey through the career highlights of two of the most famous recording artists of the twentieth century, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, Saturday, September 15. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.THE inaugural “Irish & Celtic Music Festival” is being hosted by the community in the Yass Valley, where there will be a celebration of early settlement in Australia’s history and enjoyment of traditional and modern music wine, coffee and historical buildings, as well as poetry, dance, master classes, workshops, Celtic markets, beginners sessions, and the Junior Fleadh, where youngsters have the opportunity of free classes in traditional Irish music and dance. The festival will be held at various venues in the Yass district, between September 14-16. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au and details at irishcelticmusicfestival.weebly.com
SOPRANO Louise Page’s next performance will see her singing Henryk Górecki’s “A Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” with the National Capital Orchestra at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, September 15. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com
RHYTHM Syndicate and “In2Deep” will perform in a free concert at the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm this Sunday, September 16. Registration is essential to hcourt.gov.auIMOGEN Kelly, notorious as Australia’s “Queen of Burlesque”, will be performing at the coming “Decadence and Debauchery” variety night at The Abbey Function Centre, Gold Creek. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au
Kelly is also running two 90-minute workshops on September 16. Details and bookings to jazidaproductions.com
WESTON Creek Community Centre is turning 40 in 2018. President Maurice Sexton turned the first sod back in the late ’70s and he’s still president today. He, centre manager, Yung Tran, and members of the community are organising a public birthday bash with entertainment and a barbecue at Coleman Court from 10am-2pm on Saturday, September 15. In the week preceding the festivities there will be free “come and try” classes in yoga, fitness, squash, and all details to westoncccentre.org.au“HORROR”, by physical theatre maker Jakop Ahlbom, will see audiences dragged into a surreal world of fright, using illusion, mime, movement and music to tell of a home haunted by a woman’s vengeful spirit. But, the shows is only suitable for people over the age of 15. At Canberra Theatre Centre’s Courtyard Studio, September 11 to 15. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
SOUNDOUT Series continues with edition five of “Psithurism Trio” and solo clarinet/electronics by Marlene Radice, at Drill Hall Gallery, ANU, 7pm, Saturday, September 15. Tickets at the door.THE Lavazza Italian Film Festival is running at Palace Electric Cinema until October 7. Highlights include a restoration of Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Western, “A Fistful of Dollars”. Bookings to italianfilmfestival.com.au
PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, September 13, free entry; Dalmacia, The Postmasters, Slow Dial, Sally Jones, The New Party and Babe Fiasco, 7pm, Friday, September 14; Queersco Presents Come As You Are, 9pm, Saturday September 15; and, Reclink Community Cup After Party, 5pm, Sunday, September 16, free entry.
MUTO is now bring his debut EP “Arcane”, which includes the single “Tessellating”, featuring Oliver Dibley, to Mr Wolf. At 122 Alinga street, Civic, Friday, September 14.
THE Cat Empire are here with favourites and future classics. At UC Refectory, 7.30pm, Sunday, September 16. Bookings to oztix.com.auAUSTRIAN actress Maxi Blaha will be here with the play “Beloved Muse – Emilie Flöge”, in which she plays the fashion pioneer and lover of fin de siècle artist, Gustav Klimt, accompanied by Georg Buxhofer on the electric bass. The Street, September 13-15 (in English) and Sunday, September 16 (in German). Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
