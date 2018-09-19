HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
Arts / What’s on this weekend
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
THE Theatre Organ Society of Australia is staging an open afternoon with hourly performances and inspection of the society’s historic 1933 Compton Theatre Pipe Organ. At Albert Hall, 12pm-5pm, Monday, September 24. All welcome and entry is free.AS part of its cultural promotion activities, the Alliance Française de Canberra will be hosting an information evening with Lydia Mensah about two development projects in Ghana. One is about shea butter processing in Temale and the other, in Ghana, is the production by Global Mamas. Projects looking to assist rural women gain financial independence through skills. At Café Régi N Love Ghana, 66 McCaughey street, Turner, 7.45pm, Thursday, September 20. Tickets at the door.
IGITUR Nos and the Oriana Chorale will present Carl Orff’s master work, “Carmina Burana”, within the dramatic architecture of the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, September 23. Free but registration essential to eventbrite.com.auFOR one day only Filipina artist Juana Change (TV actress and political satirist Mae Paner) will perform “Tao Po”, monologues in Filipino with English surtitles. Written by Maynard Manansala it raises questions of extrajudicial killings and human rights. At the Street Theatre, 2pm and 6pm, Sunday, September 23. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
ANU School of Music is presenting a gala concert, which begins with a side by side chamber orchestra, as musicians from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra join School of Music staff and students. During the concert flautist Sally Walker performs Bach’s Concerto for Flute in D Minor. The Jazz Faculty will then perform original pieces and jazz standards such as numbers by Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, September 22. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au“THE Poet’s Guide to Science”, written and directed by Michele Conyngham, is a play that explores controversy and asks the question: “who can we believe?” Three ANU scientists perform cameos in a comic play that tackles anti-science sentiment. At Smiths Alternative, 7pm, Friday, September 21. Bookings to smithsalternative.com
PRODUCTION designer Stewart Burnside, who worked alongside Heath Ledger in one of his earliest projects, the 1997 TV show “Roar”, will give a talk in the in Arc cinema, National Film and Sound Archive at 7pm on Friday, September 21, and will be followed by a screening of episode seven, “Spear of Destiny”. Bookings to nfsa.gov.auTHE Korean Film Festival returns to Canberra this weekend. The opening film “I Can Speak” is a comedy depicting the unlikely friendship between an elderly busybody and an ambitious young civil servant. Palace Electric Cinema, September 21 to 23. Bookings and information at koffia.com.au
TWO of Australia’s most admired indie outfits, Ball Park Music and San Cisco, are performing with Ruby Fields at in building 1 at the UC Refectory, Bruce, from 8pm, Friday, September 21. Bookings to oztix.com.au“STRONG and Brave” is a dance performance created by Ruth Osborne and QL2 and inspired by the exhibition “So Fine”, showing the strength and courage women have shown in Australian history. At 11am, 12.15pm and 1.30pm, September 22-23. Free event.
SIMA, the Sydney Improvised Music Association, is holding a Young Women’s Jazz Workshops Showcase concert that may interest educators as well as possible future workshop participants. Guest “headliner” from Sydney will be Zela Margossian and her quintet performing their take on ethno-jazz. She will also present a free one hour workshop. Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 1.30pn, Sunday, September 23. Bookings to smithsalternative.com“DIRE Straits Experience” features a catalogue of hit songs by original band member Chris White on sax, who will be supported by six musicians. At Canberra Theatre, September 22. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
JURASSICA, by Dan Giovannoni, is a play about family, migration, language, growing old and dinosaurs of the human variety, spoken in both English and Italian. The play provides a contemporary perspective on the importance of family and what it is to be displaced. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, until September 22. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.AUSTRALIAN flautist Jane Rutter hosts and performs at the first of three salons: “Flute Spirits and the Seasons”, “Composers in Exile” And “I Love Paris”. She’ll be at The Street Theatre, 7pm, Friday, September 21. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
MONSTER Fiesta is staged by the Canberra Zombie Walk + Day of the Dead Fiesta people teaming up in the lead-up to their major events to put on a great all-age-show and also to raise money for The Brain Foundation. There will be face painting, a costume parade and a huge line-up of musical talent. At ANU, 6pm-11pm, Saturday, September 22. Tickets at the door.
SOPRANO Louise Page and conductor Leonard Weiss join Musica da Camera as the string orchestra joins the woodwinds to perform Mozart’s “great” G minor symphony, and Page sings a string of opera arias by Gluck, Mozart, Handel and Purcell. Holy Covenant Anglican Church, Cook, 2.30pm, September 22, also at Saint Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cathedral, Goulburn, 2.30pm, September 23. Bookings to musicadacamera.org.au or tickets at the door.
No comments yet.