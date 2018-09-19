Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700

THE Theatre Organ Society of Australia is staging an open afternoon with hourly performances and inspection of the society’s historic 1933 Compton Theatre Pipe Organ. At Albert Hall, 12pm-5pm, Monday, September 24. All welcome and entry is free.

IGITUR Nos and the Oriana Chorale will present Carl Orff’s master work, “Carmina Burana”, within the dramatic architecture of the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, September 23. Free but registration essential to eventbrite.com.au

thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

ANU School of Music is presenting a gala concert, which begins with a side by side chamber orchestra, as musicians from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra join School of Music staff and students. During the concert flautist Sally Walker performs Bach’s Concerto for Flute in D Minor. The Jazz Faculty will then perform original pieces and jazz standards such as numbers by Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, September 22. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

PRODUCTION designer Stewart Burnside, who worked alongside Heath Ledger in one of his earliest projects, the 1997 TV show “Roar”, will give a talk in the in Arc cinema, National Film and Sound Archive at 7pm on Friday, September 21, and will be followed by a screening of episode seven, “Spear of Destiny”. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

TWO of Australia’s most admired indie outfits, Ball Park Music and San Cisco, are performing with Ruby Fields at in building 1 at the UC Refectory, Bruce, from 8pm, Friday, September 21. Bookings to oztix.com.au

SIMA, the Sydney Improvised Music Association, is holding a Young Women’s Jazz Workshops Showcase concert that may interest educators as well as possible future workshop participants. Guest “headliner” from Sydney will be Zela Margossian and her quintet performing their take on ethno-jazz. She will also present a free one hour workshop. Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 1.30pn, Sunday, September 23. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

JURASSICA, by Dan Giovannoni, is a play about family, migration, language, growing old and dinosaurs of the human variety, spoken in both English and Italian. The play provides a contemporary perspective on the importance of family and what it is to be displaced. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, until September 22. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

MONSTER Fiesta is staged by the Canberra Zombie Walk + Day of the Dead Fiesta people teaming up in the lead-up to their major events to put on a great all-age-show and also to raise money for The Brain Foundation. There will be face painting, a costume parade and a huge line-up of musical talent. At ANU, 6pm-11pm, Saturday, September 22. Tickets at the door.

SOPRANO Louise Page and conductor Leonard Weiss join Musica da Camera as the string orchestra joins the woodwinds to perform Mozart’s “great” G minor symphony, and Page sings a string of opera arias by Gluck, Mozart, Handel and Purcell. Holy Covenant Anglican Church, Cook, 2.30pm, September 22, also at Saint Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cathedral, Goulburn, 2.30pm, September 23. Bookings to musicadacamera.org.au or tickets at the door.