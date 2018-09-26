HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
Arts / What’s on this weekend
“SPRING welcome 2018” aims to encourage locals and new comers to get to know each other, with an emphasis on welcoming refugee families with live music, games and food provided. This project, which is hoped will start a chain of events promoting Canberra as a safe and welcoming community for everyone, is headed up by Leila Craemer-Banks and is a direct outcome of “Who Wants To Be?”. At Corroboree Park, Hall Paterson Street, Ainslie, 3pm, Sunday, September 30. RSVP to 0490 027244 or 0431 934244.SINGER Aled Jones and 12-year-old son Lucas will perform solos and duets in a concert centred on the new album, “Believe”, but also including “Ave Maria” and “Pie Jesu”. At St Christopher’s, Manuka, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to eventopia.co/event/Aled-Jones-Believe-Forrest/368074
POETRY at Manning Clark House will feature Owen Bullock, John-Karl Stokes and Mark O’Connor, at 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday, September 27. All welcome, tickets at the door.
NOW in its third year, Budding Theatre’s Canberra Youth Talent Show showcases the most talented performers aged 6-19 from across the ACT. There will be different age categories with cash prizes determined by experienced guest judges and a people’s choice vote. Courtyard studio, Canberra theatre centre, 5pm, Saturday, September 29. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
UC Refectory has a new event series, “Taking place”, showcasing five nationally-touring acts alongside a roster of Canberra’s emerging bands and artists. At UC Hub, Building 1, University of Canberra, Bruce, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to oztix.com.auMARCELA Fiorillo will present “Argentina Magica”, a piano recital of music by Argentina’s most eminent composers, Ginastera and Piazzolla, before taking off to perform in New Zealand. At Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to marcelafiorillo.iwannaticket.com.au or at the door.
GOETHE Institut Australia’s “KinoKonzert” series brings together a legendary silent film with a contemporary electronic soundtrack. Melbourne DJ and composer Chiara Kickdrum presents her original score live on stage to the German–French horror film “Vampyr”, (1932), directed by visionary director Carl Theodor Dreyer. National Film and Sound Archive, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to nfsa.gov.auCANBERRA Romanian folk band “Super Rats” (from the Romanian “supărați”, meaning “the annoyed ones”) is performing a selection of classic songs and instrumentals. At the centre of the group is the cimbalom, a giant dulcimer with 145 strings, played by band leader Tim Meyen. Smith’s Alternative, Saturday, 7pm, September 29. Bookings to smithsalternative.com FORMER finalist in “The Voice”, Lucy Sugerman, faces her biggest challenge, performing with Canberra Youth Orchestra, at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, this Saturday, September 29. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au
THE Japanese Film Festival is presenting a free classic film program at the National Film and Sound Archive. Most are adapted from novels by celebrated authors, translated to the screen by cinematic masters. National Film and Sound Archive (September 29-30). Bookings to nfsa.gov.au
