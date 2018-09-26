Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“SPRING welcome 2018” aims to encourage locals and new comers to get to know each other, with an emphasis on welcoming refugee families with live music, games and food provided. This project, which is hoped will start a chain of events promoting Canberra as a safe and welcoming community for everyone, is headed up by Leila Craemer-Banks and is a direct outcome of “Who Wants To Be?”. At Corroboree Park, Hall Paterson Street, Ainslie, 3pm, Sunday, September 30. RSVP to 0490 027244 or 0431 934244.

POETRY at Manning Clark House will feature Owen Bullock, John-Karl Stokes and Mark O’Connor, at 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday, September 27. All welcome, tickets at the door.

NOW in its third year, Budding Theatre’s Canberra Youth Talent Show showcases the most talented performers aged 6-19 from across the ACT. There will be different age categories with cash prizes determined by experienced guest judges and a people’s choice vote. Courtyard studio, Canberra theatre centre, 5pm, Saturday, September 29. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

UC Refectory has a new event series, “Taking place”, showcasing five nationally-touring acts alongside a roster of Canberra’s emerging bands and artists. At UC Hub, Building 1, University of Canberra, Bruce, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to oztix.com.au

GOETHE Institut Australia’s “KinoKonzert” series brings together a legendary silent film with a contemporary electronic soundtrack. Melbourne DJ and composer Chiara Kickdrum presents her original score live on stage to the German–French horror film “Vampyr”, (1932), directed by visionary director Carl Theodor Dreyer. National Film and Sound Archive, 7pm, Friday, September 28. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

THE Japanese Film Festival is presenting a free classic film program at the National Film and Sound Archive. Most are adapted from novels by celebrated authors, translated to the screen by cinematic masters. National Film and Sound Archive (September 29-30). Bookings to nfsa.gov.au