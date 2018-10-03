Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IN “Chopper Bogan Jesus”, Heath Franklin, the stand-up comedian famous for his comedic impersonation of real-life criminal Mark “Chopper” Read, gives hell to the Almighty while setting himself up as a new “mo-ssiah” for a new age. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, October 5. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“THE Diggers Requiem” is the bookend to “The Gallipoli Symphony” created by Christopher Latham with the assembled might of Australia’s composing talent, vocal soloists, chorus and orchestra. It’s also the finale to the “Flowers of War” WWI music project. Llewellyn Hall, ANU, 7.30pm, Saturday, October 6. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

JACKIE French and Belle Alderman will be opening “Sharing Stories”, a celebration of Australian children’s book creators, as well as the international board on books for young people exhibition of 191 children’s books in translation from 60 countries around the world. There will be displays of original artworks by authors Alison Lester, Bob Graham and other Australian favourites. Woden Public Library, 5.30pm–7.45pm, Monday, October 8. The show runs to October 20. Bookings are essential to eventbrite.com.au

MUSIC producer Mark Opitz who started his career as part of the studio floor crew with the ABC in Sydney, will be the guest of honour as the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia celebrates the fifth birthday of its Vinyl Lounge with door prizes, cupcakes and other surprises. At the NFSA Theatrette, 5.30pm, Friday, October 5. No bookings necessary.

“DUAL Aura” baroque violinist Ben Dollman and recorder player Monica Schmidt Andersen will bring a range of world music in “Travellers’ Tales” at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, Sunday, October 7. Free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au

THE Australia Cuba Friendship Society of Canberra and the ACT is organising a Cuban Latin Fiesta in Canberra featuring Latin music and dance, Latin DJ, Latin food and drinks, at Saint James Church Hall, 40 Gillies street, Curtin, 6pm, Saturday, October 6. Tickets at the door and children under 15 can enter for free. Proceeds will go to finance a social project in Cuba.

PSYCHEDELIC-surf-rockers Ocean Alley continue to take audiences by storm since their second album “Chiaroscuro”, debuted at #15 on the ARIA Chart and was awarded the coveted triple j feature album spot. They’ll be at UC Refectory, 7pm, October 7. Bookings to oztix.com.au

THE Australian String Quartet’s final tour for 2018 features Schubert’s “Rosamunde quartet” and Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 10 will also see the world premiere of Perth composer James Ledger’s new work “The Distortion”. At James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 2pm, Sunday, October 7. Bookings to asq.com.au