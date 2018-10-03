Arts / What’s on this weekend

HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
IN “Chopper Bogan Jesus”, Heath Franklin, the stand-up comedian famous for his comedic impersonation of real-life criminal Mark “Chopper” Read, gives hell to the Almighty while setting himself up as a new “mo-ssiah” for a new age. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, October 5. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.MUSE Café has Gabrielle Chan in conversation with Katharine Murphy about why country voters are turned off, in her new book, “Rusted Off”, which runs from 4pm-5pm, Saturday, October 6. But beforehand Jill Stark will be in conversation with Hugh Mackay about her new book “Happy Never After”, East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, October 7. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au ARTSOUNDFM is throwing a garden party to raise funds to assist with the renewal process at the station. There’ll be garden tours, a raffle, art and craft for sale, musical entertainment and light refreshments. Reid House, 7A Thorpe avenue, Queanbeyan, 10am-4pm, Saturday, October 6. Entry by cash only at the garden gate and all are welcome.
“THE Diggers Requiem” is the bookend to “The Gallipoli Symphony” created by Christopher Latham with the assembled might of Australia’s composing talent, vocal soloists, chorus and orchestra. It’s also the finale to the “Flowers of War” WWI music project. Llewellyn Hall, ANU, 7.30pm, Saturday, October 6. Bookings to ticketek.com.au
JACKIE French and Belle Alderman will be opening “Sharing Stories”, a celebration of Australian children’s book creators, as well as the international board on books for young people exhibition of 191 children’s books in translation from 60 countries around the world. There will be displays of original artworks by authors Alison Lester, Bob Graham and other Australian favourites. Woden Public Library, 5.30pm–7.45pm, Monday, October 8. The show runs to October 20. Bookings are essential to eventbrite.com.auNEW Zealand based drummer Mark Lockett joins New York saxophonist Joey Johnson and bassist Jakob Dreyer to launch his new independent album, “Any Last requests”, based on audience requests. Numbers include “Driftin’” by Herbie Hancock and “Just in Time” by Jule Styne. At Smiths Alternative, Alinga street, Civic, 8.30pm, October 9. Bookings to smithsalternative.com
MUSIC producer Mark Opitz who started his career as part of the studio floor crew with the ABC in Sydney, will be the guest of honour as the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia celebrates the fifth birthday of its Vinyl Lounge with door prizes, cupcakes and other surprises. At the NFSA Theatrette, 5.30pm, Friday, October 5. No bookings necessary.
“DUAL Aura” baroque violinist Ben Dollman and recorder player Monica Schmidt Andersen will bring a range of world music in “Travellers’ Tales” at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, Sunday, October 7. Free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.auTWO storytellers, Gawurra and William Crighton, unite to present remarkable music from two unique Australian perspectives. Accompanied by keyboard, electric guitar and bass, Gawurra sings in his native tongue of Gupapuynga but talks to the audience before describing each song. Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Saturday, October 6. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
THE Australia Cuba Friendship Society of Canberra and the ACT is organising a Cuban Latin Fiesta in Canberra featuring Latin music and dance, Latin DJ, Latin food and drinks, at Saint James Church Hall, 40 Gillies street, Curtin, 6pm, Saturday, October 6. Tickets at the door and children under 15 can enter for free. Proceeds will go to finance a social project in Cuba.
PSYCHEDELIC-surf-rockers Ocean Alley continue to take audiences by storm since their second album “Chiaroscuro”, debuted at #15 on the ARIA Chart and was awarded the coveted triple j feature album spot. They’ll be at UC Refectory, 7pm, October 7. Bookings to oztix.com.auANU’s Chinese Classical Music Ensemble in conjunction with the Australia China Friendship Society will hold a concert titled “Spring Thoughts” in the Larry Sitsky Room of the ANU School of Music from 2pm on Sunday, October 7. Bookings to trybooking.com ARCADIA Winds will be performing with Four Winds’ current Australian National Academy of Music artists in residence Liam Wooding on piano and Jackson Bankovic on trombone. Together they will be performing an afternoon concert featuring music by Arnold, Berio, Françaix, Gershwin, Grainger, Serocki, and Skipworth. Windsong Pavilion, Barragga Bay, 2pm, Saturday, October 6. Bookings to fourwinds.iwannaticket.com.au THE ANU’s Za Kabuki Club has been performing for more than 40 years. The troupe, supported by the Embassy of Japan in Australia for more than two decades, will perform “The Remembered Mother”, following the story of Chutaro, who is in search of his long-lost mother. Theatre 3, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton, 6pm, October 5-6 and 1.30pm, October 7. Tickets at the door.
THE Australian String Quartet’s final tour for 2018 features Schubert’s “Rosamunde quartet” and Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 10 will also see the world premiere of Perth composer James Ledger’s new work “The Distortion”. At James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 2pm, Sunday, October 7. Bookings to asq.com.au
