HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
Arts / What’s on this weekend
THE next Sunday concert at the High Court of Australia features contemporary saxophonist Nick Russoniello, at 1.30pm, Sunday, October 14. Free but registration is essential to hcourt.gov.auPEER group pressure is at the heart of a “deliciously dark” musical about to take the stage at Gungahlin College Theatre. It’s based on Daniel Waters’ 1989 film “Heathers” starring Winona Ryder, who plays schoolgirl Veronica. She joins the in-crowd on campus and finds herself in the middle of a murder spree. Gungahlin College Theatre, October 12-27. Bookings to stagecenta.com with a promise of money back for people who don’t like it.
“PAPA & Sons” is a musical homage to Johann Sebastian Bach and his talented offspring, performed by the Sydney Consort at Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday October 14. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.CHRISTINE Anu plays “teen angel” in “Grease the Arena Experience”, at AIS Indoor Arena, Bruce, October 12-14. Bookings to ticketek.com.au
BRITISH-American rock band Foreigner’s 40th anniversary tour begins at the Royal Theatre, Canberra, 8.30pm, Friday, October 12. Bookings to ticketmaster.com.au
IN “Words & Pictures” Muse Café has author/illustrator duo Libby Gleeson and Freya Blackwood talking about “what comes first: the words or the pictures?” Suitable for ages three and up. Free, East Hotel, Kingston, 10am-11am, Friday, October 12.
ALSO at Muse is literary spy thriller writer John Tesarch in conversation with Gia Metherell, 4pm-5pm, Saturday, October 13. Bookings to musecanberra.com.auBELL Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”, is directed by James Evans, at The Playhouse, October 12-18. Bookings to canberratheatercentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
THE Finnish Crazy Games are back again for 2018 to celebrate all things Finnish, such as wife-carrying, hobby horse-riding, mobile throwing, “air guitar” playing and Nordic dancing. Embassy of Finland, 12 Darwin Avenue, Yarralumla, 10am-6pm, October 13, only. All welcome. Bookings for sauna visits and tours of the embassy to finnishcrazygames.com
BELLE Alderman speaks on “Mirrors & Windows: Cultural diversity in Australian picture books”, Woden Public Library, 2pm-3pm, October 14. Free but bookings to library.act.gov.au
THE Canberra Mental Health Film: “This Is My Brave” is aimed at providing an inspiring voice for social justice and human rights for people with mental illness. This year’s festival is at the National Film and Sound Archive, 9am-5pm, Saturday, October 13. Bookings to nfsa.gov.auMARIANNE Mettes, from PuppetOOde is running the “Enviro Puppet Movement” at Ainslie and Gorman Arts centres where participants can learn about the environment and puppetry, create puppets from recycled materials and perform stories about our local endangered species. It all culminates in a concert at 7pm on October 12. Bookings and details to agac.com.au
NFSA curator Jenny Gall and curator of the “Reigning Men: Fashion in Menswear, 1715 to 2015”, Peter McNeil discuss the significance of fashion and costume on the big screen at 7pm, October 12 and, 4pm, October 13. Both talks will be followed by screenings of historic comedies starring Heath Ledger — “A Knight’s Tale” and “Casanova”.
PADMA Menon is holding a course called “Nine Nights with the Goddess: Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi”, at The Street Theatre, 7pm-9pm, October 10-19 and 11am-2pm, Sunday, October 14. Fees apply. Bookings to info@movingarchetypes.com.auSALUT! Baroque honours the musician Johann Joachim Quantz’s desire to become more than a “town musician” which led him undertake a three-year grand tour of Europe, funded by the King of Poland. “Quants & Friends”, Albert Hall, 7.30pm, Friday, October 12. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.
THE “Sharing Stories” symposium will see children’s authors and illustrators Libby Gleeson and Freya Blackwood along with Matthew Callaghan and translator Angela Namoi, talk about translations, rights and international sales and explore Australian children’s stories loved by the world. At Inspire Centre, building 25, University of Canberra, 5.30pm-7.30pm, October 11. Registrations to ncaclmeetings@gmail.com and fees payable in cash at the door.
Phoenix Pub in Civic has as follows: Queeraoke, 9pm, Thursday, October 11, free entry; Lower Body, California Girls and Alien Abduction Fantasy, 9pm, Friday October 12; and, Minding Charlie, free entry, at 9pm, and then at 6pm, The Pits, Brother Be, The Postmasters and Second Sun, Saturday, October 13.AN Evening with Ivan Horvatic and Andrew Rumsey is billed as a sumptuous feast of French piano music. Swiss-Croatian piano virtuoso Ivan Horvatic and former Canberran Rumsey will play all-time favourites by Dukes, Saint-Saens and Ravel. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 7.30 pm, October 13. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au
“EPITAPH” is a new museum theatre work resulting from a partnership between the Australian War Memorial and The Street Theatre that tells the story of Frank, a returned serviceman, helping Maggie in Ballarat to write an epitaph for her young son “Bluey”. Performances premiere at the War Memorial on October 12, 13 and 14 and will continue regularly in its galleries for a year.“HAPPINESS Is… 40 Years of Canberra Dance Theatre”, a celebratory performance at The Street Theatre, 7pm on Friday 12 October 12-13 and 5pm on Sunday, October 14. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
