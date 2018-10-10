Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THE next Sunday concert at the High Court of Australia features contemporary saxophonist Nick Russoniello, at 1.30pm, Sunday, October 14. Free but registration is essential to hcourt.gov.au

“PAPA & Sons” is a musical homage to Johann Sebastian Bach and his talented offspring, performed by the Sydney Consort at Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday October 14. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

BRITISH-American rock band Foreigner’s 40th anniversary tour begins at the Royal Theatre, Canberra, 8.30pm, Friday, October 12. Bookings to ticketmaster.com.au

IN “Words & Pictures” Muse Café has author/illustrator duo Libby Gleeson and Freya Blackwood talking about “what comes first: the words or the pictures?” Suitable for ages three and up. Free, East Hotel, Kingston, 10am-11am, Friday, October 12.

ALSO at Muse is literary spy thriller writer John Tesarch in conversation with Gia Metherell, 4pm-5pm, Saturday, October 13. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

THE Finnish Crazy Games are back again for 2018 to celebrate all things Finnish, such as wife-carrying, hobby horse-riding, mobile throwing, “air guitar” playing and Nordic dancing. Embassy of Finland, 12 Darwin Avenue, Yarralumla, 10am-6pm, October 13, only. All welcome. Bookings for sauna visits and tours of the embassy to finnishcrazygames.com

BELLE Alderman speaks on “Mirrors & Windows: Cultural diversity in Australian picture books”, Woden Public Library, 2pm-3pm, October 14. Free but bookings to library.act.gov.au

THE Canberra Mental Health Film: “This Is My Brave” is aimed at providing an inspiring voice for social justice and human rights for people with mental illness. This year’s festival is at the National Film and Sound Archive, 9am-5pm, Saturday, October 13. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

NFSA curator Jenny Gall and curator of the “Reigning Men: Fashion in Menswear, 1715 to 2015”, Peter McNeil discuss the significance of fashion and costume on the big screen at 7pm, October 12 and, 4pm, October 13. Both talks will be followed by screenings of historic comedies starring Heath Ledger — “A Knight’s Tale” and “Casanova”.

PADMA Menon is holding a course called “Nine Nights with the Goddess: Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi”, at The Street Theatre, 7pm-9pm, October 10-19 and 11am-2pm, Sunday, October 14. Fees apply. Bookings to info@movingarchetypes.com.au

THE “Sharing Stories” symposium will see children’s authors and illustrators Libby Gleeson and Freya Blackwood along with Matthew Callaghan and translator Angela Namoi, talk about translations, rights and international sales and explore Australian children’s stories loved by the world. At Inspire Centre, building 25, University of Canberra, 5.30pm-7.30pm, October 11. Registrations to ncaclmeetings@gmail.com and fees payable in cash at the door.

Phoenix Pub in Civic has as follows: Queeraoke, 9pm, Thursday, October 11, free entry; Lower Body, California Girls and Alien Abduction Fantasy, 9pm, Friday October 12; and, Minding Charlie, free entry, at 9pm, and then at 6pm, The Pits, Brother Be, The Postmasters and Second Sun, Saturday, October 13.

“EPITAPH” is a new museum theatre work resulting from a partnership between the Australian War Memorial and The Street Theatre that tells the story of Frank, a returned serviceman, helping Maggie in Ballarat to write an epitaph for her young son “Bluey”. Performances premiere at the War Memorial on October 12, 13 and 14 and will continue regularly in its galleries for a year.