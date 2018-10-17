Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ELIZABETH Avery Scott’s new play, “All That I Am And All That I Have” is a comic work which leaps to the heart of relationships through a series of vignettes. Presented by CADA’s Certificate IV in Acting for Stage and Screen students and directed by Craig Alexander at CADA Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, October 19-21.

INSPIRED by the “Rome: City and Empire” exhibition, the National Museum of Australia is opening its doors for an adults-only night that includes free entry to the exhibition and “hands-on” activities in a night that they say promises to be more than just a toga party. Booking sot nma.gov.au

CARL Rafferty is hosting “a sensational and amusing concert” called “Mozart in Love”, which features his soprano daughter Kate Rafferty, back from Vienna, with violinist Tracy Wan, clarinettist Thomas Azoury and Morgan Merrell on timpani. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm, Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21. Bookings to trybooking.com

ADHOC Baroque are at the Canowindra Baroque Music Festival, where they will be performing at Wallington Wines on October 21. Bookings and details to baroquefest.org.au

“Belong” is a new contemporary dance work created by professional choreographers Jodie Farrugia, Olivia Fyfe and Luke Fryer, in collaboration with QL2’s junior ensemble performers aged 8 to 19. At Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, Acton, 6pm, Friday, October 19. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au

THE ACT Storytellers’ Guild is presenting “Spring Stories”, which will feature music by Harrison Whalan, at the Kangara Waters Community Hall, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2pm, Sunday, October 21. Tickets at the door. Stories are suitable for adults and older children

IN Art Song Canberra’s next concert, “The Degenerate and the Fop”, soprano Sarahlouise Owens and pianist Colleen Rae-Gerrard will perform music by Poulenc, Hahn, Satie, Argento, Eisler, Weill and Casey. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 21. Tickets at the door or trybooking.com

PARIS-based guitarist Alex Stuart returns to Canberra with his French band to release his fourth album, “Aftermath”, at The Street Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, October 20. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

MUSE Café in East Hotel, Kingston has Helen Lewis discussing the discovery of her photographer father Mike Lewis’ cache of WWII photographs with Daryl Karp from 4pm-5pm, Saturday, October 20. Then in “Sex Dugs and the Electoral Roll” Fiona Patten talks about her new book in conversation with Michael Moore, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, October 21. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au