Arts / What’s on this weekend

“WESTERN Desert Sublime” is an exhibition drawing on the Craig Edwards gift to the Australian National University, believed to be the most valuable donation of its kind yet given to an Australian university. The gift […]
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
ELIZABETH Avery Scott’s new play, “All That I Am And All That I Have” is a comic work which leaps to the heart of relationships through a series of vignettes. Presented by CADA’s Certificate IV in Acting for Stage and Screen students and directed by Craig Alexander at CADA Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, October 19-21.THE Palestinian Film Festival Australia is back for its ninth year, with a program of feature-length films, short-films and documentaries. At Events Cinemas Manuka October 18-20. Bookings to palestinianfilmfestival.com.au
INSPIRED by the “Rome: City and Empire” exhibition, the National Museum of Australia is opening its doors for an adults-only night that includes free entry to the exhibition and “hands-on” activities in a night that they say promises to be more than just a toga party. Booking sot nma.gov.au
CARL Rafferty is hosting “a sensational and amusing concert” called “Mozart in Love”, which features his soprano daughter Kate Rafferty, back from Vienna, with violinist Tracy Wan, clarinettist Thomas Azoury and Morgan Merrell on timpani. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm, Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21. Bookings to trybooking.comTHE Japanese Film Festival, curated by The Japan Foundation, will be screening 11 features at Dendy Cinemas in Civic, daily until October 21. The Canberra line-up includes “Yakiniku Dragon”, “Colour Me True” and “Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura”. Bookings to dendy.com.au
ADHOC Baroque are at the Canowindra Baroque Music Festival, where they will be performing at Wallington Wines on October 21. Bookings and details to baroquefest.org.au
“Belong” is a new contemporary dance work created by professional choreographers Jodie Farrugia, Olivia Fyfe and Luke Fryer, in collaboration with QL2’s junior ensemble performers aged 8 to 19. At Theatre 3, Repertory Lane, Acton, 6pm, Friday, October 19. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au
THE ACT Storytellers’ Guild is presenting “Spring Stories”, which will feature music by Harrison Whalan, at the Kangara Waters Community Hall, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2pm, Sunday, October 21. Tickets at the door. Stories are suitable for adults and older childrenTEN-string Spanish classical guitarist Matthew Fagan will be joining Young Steinway artist Nicholas Young. Together they’ll be performing from classical masterpieces such as flamenco styles of Paco De Lucia and Paco Pena and modern jazz. “España El Vito – The Spirit of Spain” will be performed at Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Friday, October 19. Bookings to events.humanitix.com.au FLAUTIST Jane Rutter continues her “Salon at The Street” series with “Composers In Exile”. In it she’ll be joined by baritone Peter Coleman-Wright and the Nexas Saxophone Quartet. At The Street Theatre, 7pm, Friday, October 19. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
IN Art Song Canberra’s next concert, “The Degenerate and the Fop”, soprano Sarahlouise Owens and pianist Colleen Rae-Gerrard will perform music by Poulenc, Hahn, Satie, Argento, Eisler, Weill and Casey. At Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, October 21. Tickets at the door or trybooking.comPIANIST Edward Neeman has invited Daniel Herscovitch from Sydney University to give a masterclass in the Larry Sitsky Room at ANU, at 2pm, Friday, October 19. Herscovitch will then give an all-Schumann recital at Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday, October 20. Bookings to trybooking.com/XHDL or at the door.
PARIS-based guitarist Alex Stuart returns to Canberra with his French band to release his fourth album, “Aftermath”, at The Street Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, October 20. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
MUSE Café in East Hotel, Kingston has Helen Lewis discussing the discovery of her photographer father Mike Lewis’ cache of WWII photographs with Daryl Karp from 4pm-5pm, Saturday, October 20. Then in “Sex Dugs and the Electoral Roll” Fiona Patten talks about her new book in conversation with Michael Moore, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, October 21. Bookings to musecanberra.com.auACTING For the Fun of It presents “Acting and Devising Theatre”, six sessions in exploring new ways of creating and performing theatre for actors, English teachers, drama teachers and theatre makers. 7pm-9pm, Thursday, October 18 to Thursday, November 29. Inquiries to peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or 0408 034373.
