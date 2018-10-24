Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

I PROGETTI Chamber Choir performs works about love in its many guises, as imagined by composers from the Renaissance to the present, including “Now sleeps the crimson petal” by I Progetti bass Mark Chapman. At All Saints Anglican Church, Cowper Street, Ainslie, 2.30pm, Saturday, October 27. Donations will be taken at the end.

A new iteration of “Menopause the Musical” directed by Alli Pope-Bailey and subtitled “Women on Fire!” is coming to The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until October 27. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

TIGER Lily and “Krewd” are joining up to create an immersive cabaret experience, by dancing with death. It’s a line up of theatre, comedy, burlesque and music, and audiences are invited to dress up in their “ghouliest” best. At Polit Bar, Manuka, 8pm until late.

canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

ANDREW Koll’s Canberra Bach Ensemble will perform four Bach cantatas at St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 8pm, Saturday, October 27 and 2.30pm, Sunday, October 28. Bookings to trybooking.com

cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

CLASSICAL guitarist Callum Henshaw is performing a home-town show in his national tour. This concert celebrates the launch of his new album “Forest of Dreams”, with a program featuring Scarlatti, Westlake, Ponce and Barrios. At Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Friday, October 26. Bookings to trybooking.com

canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

MUSE Café has the editors of a new book speaking about the books exploration of the stereotypes, the changes and the taboo conversations around mothers. The editors will be talking with ANU gender and culture expert Helen Keane. At East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, October 28. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

BIG Band musicians, swing dancers and cool singers conjure up the 40s era in “In the Mood”, Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Sunday, October 28. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au

THE next Sunday concert at the High Court of Australia features Canberra City Band in “Flights of Fancy”, and includes compositions by Australian composers Stuart Greenbaum and Karlin Greenstreet Love. Begins 1.30pm, Sunday, October 28. Free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au

“Rasa” by Padma Menon is an informal evening of dance based on traditional Indian dance theatre. It will include dances on powerful Indian deities such as Krishna, Durga and Lakshmi by Padma and others. It will also have explanations of the philosophy and stories behind the dances. At Currie Crescent Community Centre, Kingston, 7pm Friday, October 26. Bookings to movingarchetypes.com.au or tickets at door.

GOLDEN Guitar Award winners Mustered Courage will be launching their album “We Played with Fire” at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 9.30pm, October 26. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

“POETRY at Manning Clark House” this week features poets Paul Collis, KA Nelson and Paul Magee. 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm for 7.30pm, Thursday, October 25. Entry includes nibbles, wine and door prizes.