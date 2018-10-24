HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
Arts / What’s on this weekend
I PROGETTI Chamber Choir performs works about love in its many guises, as imagined by composers from the Renaissance to the present, including “Now sleeps the crimson petal” by I Progetti bass Mark Chapman. At All Saints Anglican Church, Cowper Street, Ainslie, 2.30pm, Saturday, October 27. Donations will be taken at the end.TEMPO Theatre’s new instalment of “A Vicar of Dibley Christmas opens this weekend”. Tisdell plays Vicar, Geraldine, and all the characters from the British TV series. At Belconnen Community Theatre in Swanson Court, October 26 to November 3. Bookings to Canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.
A new iteration of “Menopause the Musical” directed by Alli Pope-Bailey and subtitled “Women on Fire!” is coming to The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until October 27. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.AUSSIE rocker Jon Stevens hits the stage for one night and is singing all his hits from Noiseworks, INXS, such as “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “The Dead Daisies”. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Thursday, October 25. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
TIGER Lily and “Krewd” are joining up to create an immersive cabaret experience, by dancing with death. It’s a line up of theatre, comedy, burlesque and music, and audiences are invited to dress up in their “ghouliest” best. At Polit Bar, Manuka, 8pm until late.CANBERRA Sinfonia is presenting Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances and the Haydn Symphony No. 63 in C Major, with soprano Louise Page singing Mozart arias. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm Saturday, October 27. Bookings to trybooking.com IT’s time for the 2018 edition of “Come Alive!”, the schools’ Festival of Museum Theatre. In it, nine schools will create and perform their own original plays after researching the National Film and Sound Archive’s collection. At Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, October 30 to November 3. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
ANDREW Koll’s Canberra Bach Ensemble will perform four Bach cantatas at St Christopher’s Cathedral, Manuka, 8pm, Saturday, October 27 and 2.30pm, Sunday, October 28. Bookings to trybooking.comCANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 Australian Series finale will see bassoonist Matthew Kneale, harpist Meriel Owen, and clarinettist David Rowden, accompanied by the Omega Ensemble, perform new works by Holly Harrison, Stuart Greenbaum and Cyrus Meurant. National Portrait Gallery, 6.30-7.30pm, Thursday, October 25. Private out-of-hours viewing of the current exhibition is included. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.
CLASSICAL guitarist Callum Henshaw is performing a home-town show in his national tour. This concert celebrates the launch of his new album “Forest of Dreams”, with a program featuring Scarlatti, Westlake, Ponce and Barrios. At Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, Friday, October 26. Bookings to trybooking.comSYDNEY Theatre Company’s Wharf Revue is back with “Déjà Revue” at The Playhouse, October 23 to November 3. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
MUSE Café has the editors of a new book speaking about the books exploration of the stereotypes, the changes and the taboo conversations around mothers. The editors will be talking with ANU gender and culture expert Helen Keane. At East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, October 28. Bookings to musecanberra.com.auTHE 2018 Canberra International Film Festival is looking back to the greats of the cinema past and beyond, Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, October 26-28. Bookings to ciff.com.au
BIG Band musicians, swing dancers and cool singers conjure up the 40s era in “In the Mood”, Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Sunday, October 28. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au
THE next Sunday concert at the High Court of Australia features Canberra City Band in “Flights of Fancy”, and includes compositions by Australian composers Stuart Greenbaum and Karlin Greenstreet Love. Begins 1.30pm, Sunday, October 28. Free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au“CHORAL greats – music for the soul with The Resonants” features a collection of inspiring and beautiful choral music. At Canberra Girls Grammar Chapel, 5pm, Saturday, November 3. Bookings to resonants.org or tickets at the door.
“Rasa” by Padma Menon is an informal evening of dance based on traditional Indian dance theatre. It will include dances on powerful Indian deities such as Krishna, Durga and Lakshmi by Padma and others. It will also have explanations of the philosophy and stories behind the dances. At Currie Crescent Community Centre, Kingston, 7pm Friday, October 26. Bookings to movingarchetypes.com.au or tickets at door.
GOLDEN Guitar Award winners Mustered Courage will be launching their album “We Played with Fire” at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 9.30pm, October 26. Bookings to smithsalternative.com
“POETRY at Manning Clark House” this week features poets Paul Collis, KA Nelson and Paul Magee. 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm for 7.30pm, Thursday, October 25. Entry includes nibbles, wine and door prizes.
