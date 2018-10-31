Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THE 29th Jewish International Film Festival will screen a diverse selection of films from Australia and around the world, including “87 Children” set in Nazi-occupied Crimea, where a local Tatar Muslim woman helps a group of Jewish orphans. At Dendy Cinemas, November 1-11. Bookings to dendy.com.au

IN “Mexico to Oz”, guitarist Francisco Garcia will perform J.S. Bach, Manuel M Ponce, Carlos Chavez and Joaquin Turina as well as new compositions inspired by his new life in Australia. At Wesley Music Centre, 6pm, Saturday, November 3. Bookings to trybooking.com

theq.net.au or 6285 6290. A charity performance on November 1 will raise funds for Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation based in Queanbeyan.

“CHORAL greats – music for the soul with The Resonants” features a collection of inspiring choral music from Lauridsen, Gjeilo, Bruckner, Elgar and Karl Jenkins. Canberra Girls Grammar Chapel, 5pm, Saturday, November 3. Bookings to resonants.org or at the door.

trybooking.com/YWWK or at the door.

RICHARD Johnson and Sound Out have a Czech-Australian jazz duo made up of Emil Viklicky on piano and Miroslav Bukovsky on trumpet, at the Drill Hall Gallery, ANU, 7pm, Friday, November 2. Tickets at the door.

THE first two episodes of Foxtel’s original drama “Fighting Season”, will screen at the Veterans Film Festival in Canberra, followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives. At Capitol Theatre, 2pm, Manuka on Saturday, November 2. Free but register at veteransfilmfestival.com

HORRORFEST is coming to the NFSA with mini ghost tours of their “haunted” building, burlesque performances, DJs, the Cosplay Fashion Parade cosplay, Dr Scar Face painting and tours of “Heath Ledger: A Life in Pictures”. At the National Film and Sound Archive, Acton, 8pm-11.30pm, Friday, November 2. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s Recital Series continues with Grace Clifford on violin and Meriel Owen on piano performing Brahms, Mozart and Debussy. At Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Sunday, November 4. Bookings to tickets@cso.org.au or at the door.