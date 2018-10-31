SCHOOLS from Queanbeyan, Braidwood, Bungendore, Sutton, Gundaroo and the region will be among more than 3000 schools in the country taking part in Australia’s largest free school music participation program, “Music Count Us In”. The […]
Arts / What’s on this weekend
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
THE 29th Jewish International Film Festival will screen a diverse selection of films from Australia and around the world, including “87 Children” set in Nazi-occupied Crimea, where a local Tatar Muslim woman helps a group of Jewish orphans. At Dendy Cinemas, November 1-11. Bookings to dendy.com.au
IN “Mexico to Oz”, guitarist Francisco Garcia will perform J.S. Bach, Manuel M Ponce, Carlos Chavez and Joaquin Turina as well as new compositions inspired by his new life in Australia. At Wesley Music Centre, 6pm, Saturday, November 3. Bookings to trybooking.comQUEANBEYAN Players will be staging “Godspell”, which will feature a parade of well-known songs such as “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord”. At The Q, November 1-11. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290. A charity performance on November 1 will raise funds for Headspace National Youth Mental Health Foundation based in Queanbeyan.
“CHORAL greats – music for the soul with The Resonants” features a collection of inspiring choral music from Lauridsen, Gjeilo, Bruckner, Elgar and Karl Jenkins. Canberra Girls Grammar Chapel, 5pm, Saturday, November 3. Bookings to resonants.org or at the door.JAPANESE pianist and former Chopin competition winner, Kotaro Nagano, returns for his third recital with a brand new all-French program of works by Couperin, Duphly and D’anglebert on the harpsichord, followed with Messiaen, Jolivet, Faure, Poulenc and Debussy on the piano. “Portrait in French Music”, Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 7pm, Friday, November 2. Bookings to trybooking.com/YWWK or at the door.
RICHARD Johnson and Sound Out have a Czech-Australian jazz duo made up of Emil Viklicky on piano and Miroslav Bukovsky on trumpet, at the Drill Hall Gallery, ANU, 7pm, Friday, November 2. Tickets at the door.
THE first two episodes of Foxtel’s original drama “Fighting Season”, will screen at the Veterans Film Festival in Canberra, followed by a Q&A with cast and creatives. At Capitol Theatre, 2pm, Manuka on Saturday, November 2. Free but register at veteransfilmfestival.comTHE next free Sunday concert at the High Court of Australia features Robyn Mellor’s choir, Polifemy, with “Tales of Morality and Good Sense”. 1.30pm, on Sunday, November 4. Free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au
HORRORFEST is coming to the NFSA with mini ghost tours of their “haunted” building, burlesque performances, DJs, the Cosplay Fashion Parade cosplay, Dr Scar Face painting and tours of “Heath Ledger: A Life in Pictures”. At the National Film and Sound Archive, Acton, 8pm-11.30pm, Friday, November 2. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au
CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s Recital Series continues with Grace Clifford on violin and Meriel Owen on piano performing Brahms, Mozart and Debussy. At Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Sunday, November 4. Bookings to tickets@cso.org.au or at the door.
No comments yet.