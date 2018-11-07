Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

AUSTRAL Harmony will host its annual Bach Festival, celebrating the artistry of Johann Sebastian Bach and friends in the light of historical performance practice. Chapel of the Annunciation, Canberra Girls’ Grammar School, Deakin, 10am-5pm, Saturday, November 10. Bookings to trybooking.com

CLARINETTIST Eloise Fisher, flautist Vernon Hill, and pianists Edward and Stephanie Neeman will appear with aspiring student musicians in a benefit concert to support Ainslie School’s music program. Ainslie Arts Centre main hall, Donaldson Street, Braddon, 6pm, Friday, November 9. Bookings to ainslie-school-music-benefit.eventbrite.com.au

ONE hundred years ago on November 11 World War I ended. Then on November 11, 1975, the Governor-General, Sir John Kerr, sacked Labor Prime Minister Gough Whitlam. Manning Clark House is holding a “Day of Ideas” to explore the influence of these two events. The speakers will be Frank Bongiorno, Nicholas Brown, Jenny Hocking, Deborah Jordan, Percy Knight, Mark Provera, Emily Robertson and Leanne Smith. 11 Tasmania Circle Forrest, 10am-4.30pm, on Sunday, November 11.

THE tradition of “Dia De Los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated with nine hours of non-stop music and cultural performances, and a traditional “Ofrenda”, (altar) the funds from which will go to Playing For Change’s Mexican Baja musical arts initiative in Tijuana, Mexico. At Ainslie Arts Centre, 2pm-11pm, Saturday, November 10, with an after party at Smiths Alternative. All welcome.

“WE Will Rock You – The Arena Spectacular”, the Queen musical, will be showing off Canberra talent at its most sensational, at the AIS Arena, November 7-10. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

“HAMLET. On A Boat”, a retelling of the classic Shakespearean tale draws on “Hamlet, Prince of Denmark”, while also delivering the “what if?” scenario of the action playing out on a ship. It will be performed by CADA’s Advanced Diploma of Performance students, who have been completing a unit on Shakespearean text, and it has been adapted and directed by James Scott. CADA Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, until Sunday November 11. Bookings to stagecenta.com

THE band The Three Seas played OzAsia Festival and Wangaratta Jazz Festival last weekend and now is at The Street, 8pm, Saturday, November 10. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra plans to finish 2018 with an all-Beethoven program featuring artistic director Richard Tognetti performing the spectacular Violin Concerto, followed by the Fifth Symphony, for which ACO will triple in size to a 50-piece ensemble. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, November 10. Bookings to aco.com.au

ANU Choral Society, SCUNA, will perform Brahms’ “Eine Deutches Requiem”, in Orana Steiner School Overture Hall, Unwin Place, Weston, 4pm, November 11. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

“THE People’s Passion” is at the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture chapel in Barton from 5pm, Sunday, November 11. Bookings to chorusofwomen.org

THE Royal Australian Navy Band’s Armistice concert, Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Monday, November 12. It’s a free event and no bookings are required.

DAVID Atfield’s new play “Exclusion”, questions the double standards applied to what goes on behind closed doors in the offices and bedrooms of our most senior political dealmakers. The Street Theatre, November 10–17 is part of the SpringOut Festival. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223. Contains nudity, sexual and adult themes, coarse language and drug use. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

PADMA Menon presents “Shanta: The Dance of Peace”. Free introductory workshop at Currie Crescent Community Centre Kingston, Saturday, November 10-11am. Inquiries to info@movingarchetypes.com.au

THE world premiere of by Canberra composer Michael Dooley’s commissioned work “Winds of Hope”, will be played by Canberra Wind Symphony to commemorate Remembrance Day. At the Church of St Andrew in Forrest, 2pm, Saturday, November 10. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au or 041 443456.

MUSE Café in the East Hotel, Kingston, has actor and activist Harry Cook for a special SpringOUT event celebrating his memoir “Pink Ink”, from 4.30pm-5.30pm, November 10. Then on Sunday, November 11, one of the editors of “Going Postal”, Quinn Eades, will be in conversation with Dr Hannah McCann from 3pm-4pm. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

THE Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korean Cultural Centre Australia present the Korean comedy show “ONGALS: Babbling Comedy”, featuring juggling, miming and beatboxing. At James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 7pm, Thursday, November 8. Free but booking is essential to https://docs.google.com

THE Song Company ends its 2019 season program with “One-Equal-Music”, a celebration of one hundred years since the ending of the Great War. At Wesley Uniting Church, 7.30pm, Friday, November 9.

THE High Court of Australia is holding a free Sunday concert featuring the unique ensemble Duo Blockstix with a program of contemporary Australian works, 1.30pm, Sunday, November 11. Free but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au

LEGENDARY Aussie singer, songwriter and guitarist John Schumann will perform his own “hits and memories” as well as songs from his new album, “Ghosts and Memories”, at the Southern Cross Club, Woden, Saturday, November 10. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

VIOLINIST Grace Clifford performs Barber’s Violin Concerto, op. 14 with Canberra Symphony Orchestra in the “Llewellyn Five”, at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Wednesday, November 7-8. Bookings to cso.org.au

THE NFSA’s “Lonesome Cowboys” season continues with “Mystery Road”, at 1.30pm, Saturday, November 10, and “Goldstone” on the same day at 4pm. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

SYDNEY Consort presents English soprano Amy More and cornettist Matthew Manchester performing an array of early Venetian compositions Castello, Marini, Monteverdi, Merula and Vivaldi. At Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, November 11. Bookings to trybooking.com/TTKZ or at the door.