Arts / What’s on this weekend

“THE Doll” is a play written by contemporary Croatian writer Miro Gavran that deals with a 39-year-old year man who breaks up with his long term girlfriend and, when feeling lonely adopts a female doll. It’s here, in English, at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 7.30pm, Friday, April 20. Bookings to trybooking.com

MANDOLIN superstar Avi Avital is coming to Canberra for Musica Viva, performing with the Giocoso String Quartet at Llewellyn Hall on April 19. Bookings to musicaviva.com.au

SUZANNE Kiraly (is running a “Flash Fiction Fun weekend”, which will be held at the East Hotel on April 20, 21 and 22, but says, unlike the usual festivals for “readers & writers” this one is for writers only. This event is a part of the not-for-profit program run by aussiewriters.com.au . Inquiries can be made by emailing suzanne@suzannekiraly.com.au which exists purely to inform, inspire and promote talented Australian writers.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s “Recital Series” No 2 concert is coming up, with Phoebe Russell (double bass) performing Bottesini, Brahms and Gliére, as a prelude to her Llewellyn Hall concerto performance the week after. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, April 29. Bookings to tickets@cso.org.au or at the door.

“FIRST Seen: New Works-In-Progress” is the development program that helps The Street Theatre progress performance works to production-ready stage. Next up is “Icarus” by Christopher Carroll, a wordless solo piece, loosely based on the true story of a refugee’s journey from Mozambique to the U.K. At the Street Theatre, from 3pm, Sunday, April 22. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

“THE Important Things!” is a one act, original comedy about love and treachery that follows a group of young people. It’s written and directed by Kira Omernik who is studying at the University of Canberra to become an English and Drama teacher, and is staged through BCS’s Access All Areas, ACT Youth Week initiative to support young theatre makers. Belconnen Community Theatre, 8pm, April 19-20. Ages under 25 and students get free entry. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au or tickets at the door.

ADHOC Baroque is reprising “The Nightingale in the Cage”, with Robyn Mellor and Olivia Gossip, on recorder, and Clara Teniswood and Rachel Walker, on cello and viola da gamba. St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Braidwood, 2pm, Sunday, April 22. Tickets at the door.

