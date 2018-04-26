HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra.
Arts / What’s on this weekend
THE ACT Branch of the Royal School of Church Music has Wesley’s organist, Brendon Lukin, performing a program with an ANZAC theme at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, from 12.30–1.15pm, Thursday, April 26. Admission by paper note donation.IN 1968 Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated — and The Beatles released “Hey Jude” and “Lady Madonna”. Shortis and Simpson will bring it all to life to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “White” album in a dinner show at the Carrington Inn, 53 Ellendon Street, Bungendore, 6pm, April 27-28. Bookings to trybooking.com or 6238 1044.
PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: “Piss Weak Karaoke”, Thursday, April 26, 9pm; “Friday Night Fiesta” and “Funkytrop”, Friday, April 27, at 9pm; and, “The Ians”, “Kilroy”, “Nic Cage & the Bad Seats” and “My Pet Ant and H”, Saturday, April 28, at 9pm.THE Australian Bee Gees tribute group is coming to the Top of the Cross in Woden, 8pm, April 27. Bookings to cscc.com.au
CANBERRA Men’s Choir is hosting a choir festival in November Harmonie German Club and is keen to attract new members and encourage choirs to celebrate the wealth and diversity of choral singing in Canberra. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, May 4 to canberramenschoir.net
PETER Wilkins will unveil the secrets of how to perform Shakespeare in “Acting for the Fun of It”, at Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling, from 7pm-9pm, May 10 to June 21. Information and inquiries to peterbwilkins@aol.com or call 0408 034373.ADELAIDE folk singer Mary Webb has released her first single, “Gecko Fingers”, and she’ll be appearing with Pete Wild & the Only Ones at Smiths Alternative Bookshop, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Saturday April 28. Bookings to smithsalternative.com
