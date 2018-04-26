Arts / What’s on this weekend

bigdance.org.au The full Dance Week program is at Ausdance ACT’s Facebook page.

THE ACT Branch of the Royal School of Church Music has Wesley’s organist, Brendon Lukin, performing a program with an ANZAC theme at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, from 12.30–1.15pm, Thursday, April 26. Admission by paper note donation.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: “Piss Weak Karaoke”, Thursday, April 26, 9pm; “Friday Night Fiesta” and “Funkytrop”, Friday, April 27, at 9pm; and, “The Ians”, “Kilroy”, “Nic Cage & the Bad Seats” and “My Pet Ant and H”, Saturday, April 28, at 9pm.

CANBERRA Men’s Choir is hosting a choir festival in November Harmonie German Club and is keen to attract new members and encourage choirs to celebrate the wealth and diversity of choral singing in Canberra. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, May 4 to canberramenschoir.net

PETER Wilkins will unveil the secrets of how to perform Shakespeare in “Acting for the Fun of It”, at Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling, from 7pm-9pm, May 10 to June 21. Information and inquiries to peterbwilkins@aol.com or call 0408 034373.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

