Arts / What’s on this weekend

HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra.

Tobias Cole will sing Handel, photo, Liz Lauren

THE 2018 Canberra International Music Festival is opening today with a grand gala concert at the Fitters Workshop, Kingston, from 7.30pm. A highlight of the galas will be the new work, “Gambabarawaraga”, by Indigenous composer Brenda Gifford, followed by Handel arias staring Tobias Cole and Kate Howden. The festival runs from April 27 to May 6. Bookings to cimf.org.au

Big Dance. Photo by Jamie James

DANCE Week 2018 kicks off in Canberra this weekend, coinciding with International Dance Day and runs until May 6. It opens with “Big Dance”, choreographed by Frances Rings of Bangarra fame and New Zealand Craig Bary. National Portrait Gallery, Sunday, 2.30pm, April 29. Online tutorials at bigdance.org.au The full Dance Week program is at Ausdance ACT’s Facebook page.

Mitch Dwyer as Danforth in ‘The Crucible’

DIRECTOR Joe Woodward is staging Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”, with a markedly modern slant. At McCowage Hall, Daramalan, April 28 to May 5. Bookings to trybooking.com

Phoebe Russell

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s Recital Series No 2 concert is coming up, with Phoebe Russell (double bass) performing Bottesini, Brahms and Gliére, as a prelude to her Llewellyn Hall concerto performance the week after. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday April 29. Bookings to tickets@cso.org.au or at the door.

Blanc de Blanc in The Spiegeltent Canberra

“BLANC de Blanc” is a sophisticated circus/cabaret themed around fine champagne, and heads up the Fortuna Spiegeltent season in Canberra Theatre precinct, from April 26  to May 20. All program details and bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE ACT Branch of the Royal School of Church Music has Wesley’s organist, Brendon Lukin, performing a program with an ANZAC theme at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, from 12.30–1.15pm, Thursday, April 26. Admission by paper note donation.

Shortis and Simpson, photo Sabine Friedrich

IN 1968 Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated — and The Beatles released “Hey Jude” and “Lady Madonna”. Shortis and Simpson will bring it all to life to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “White” album in a dinner show at the Carrington Inn, 53 Ellendon Street, Bungendore, 6pm, April 27-28. Bookings to trybooking.com or 6238 1044.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: “Piss Weak Karaoke”, Thursday, April 26, 9pm; “Friday Night Fiesta” and “Funkytrop”, Friday, April 27, at 9pm; and, “The Ians”, “Kilroy”, “Nic Cage & the Bad Seats” and “My Pet Ant and H”, Saturday, April 28, at 9pm.

The Australian Bee Gees

THE Australian Bee Gees tribute group is coming to the Top of the Cross in Woden, 8pm, April 27. Bookings to cscc.com.au

CANBERRA Men’s Choir is hosting a choir festival in November Harmonie German Club and is keen to attract new members and encourage choirs to celebrate the wealth and diversity of choral singing in Canberra. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, May 4 to canberramenschoir.net

PETER Wilkins will unveil the secrets of how to perform Shakespeare in “Acting for the Fun of It”, at Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling, from 7pm-9pm, May 10 to June 21. Information and inquiries to peterbwilkins@aol.com or call 0408 034373.

Folk singer Mary Webb

ADELAIDE folk singer Mary Webb has released her first single, “Gecko Fingers”, and she’ll be appearing with Pete Wild & the Only Ones at Smiths Alternative Bookshop, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Saturday April 28. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

 

 

 

