Arts / What’s on this weekend

“THE Bleeding Tree”, an Australian murder ballad crafted by Angus Cerini, won the 2016 NSW Premier’s Literary Award. It premiered at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre during 2015 and now returns with Paula Arundell, Sophie Ross and Brenna Harding on stage at The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from May 9–12. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“PAW Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure” sees Ryder and his team of pirate pups out to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern where they also discover a secret pirate treasure map. AIS Arena, 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4pm, May 12. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au

“LIBRARY Up Late” is billed as an evening just for adults with entertainment aimed at showing the National Library in a new way. The line-up will include witty mother and son duo Ben Law and Jenny Phang,author of “Egyptian Enigma” L.J.M. Owen, Tinder, Grindr and Bumble expert Dr Clare Southerton, comedians Sweaty Pits and a great deal more. Galleries will remain open. National Library of Australia foyer and theatre, from 7pm, May 11. All details at nla.gov.au

andrewrumseypiano.com or tickets at the door

MUSE Café is holding its own “Budget Lock-in”, with a panel of experts, including former finance secretary Jane Halton, ABC’s Sabra Lane and Fairfax’s Bevan Shields. At East Hotel, Kingston, from 3pm-4pm, Sunday, May 13. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

CARL Rafferty presents “Champagne & Melody”, featuring tenor Alexander Clubb, sopranos Anna Rafferty and Meg Hobson, with mezzo-sopranos Nicola Jelinkova and Diana Tulip. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13. Doors open 5pm, concert at 5.30pm. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s latest free Lakeside Live Music session will see As Famous As The Moon performing live jazz while a new exhibition opens. 137 Reed Street, Greenway, 6pm, Thursday, May 10.

THE third American Essentials Film Festival will screen 22 contemporary American independent films and this year, an homage to “the spirit of LA”. It opens with Sophie Brooks’s directorial debut “The Boy Downstairs”, which is about an aspiring writer who finds that her new downstairs neighbour is her ex-boyfriend. Palace Electric Cinemas until May 20. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, Thursday, May 12 at 9pm; The King Hits, Friday, May 13 at 9pm; and The Bee Cons, Saturday May 14.

movingarchetypes.com.au or 0447 643646.

CUBA’S sensational Ballet Revolución energy and passionate music with, Canberra Theatre, May 9-10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

Murrumbateman Road, Gundaroo,

is holding a weekend of “Wine, Women and Song” from May 11-13. Bookings and program details at tallagandrahill.com.au or

0434 041915

