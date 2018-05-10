CANBERRA filmmaker Kim Beamish and producer Pat Fiske have announced that their film “Oyster” will be screened at the 2018 Sydney Film Festival in the Documentary Australia Foundation Awards. “Oyster”, which was funded by Screen […]
Arts / What’s on this weekend
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts, talks and shows in Canberra
“THE Bleeding Tree”, an Australian murder ballad crafted by Angus Cerini, won the 2016 NSW Premier’s Literary Award. It premiered at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre during 2015 and now returns with Paula Arundell, Sophie Ross and Brenna Harding on stage at The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from May 9–12. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.
“PAW Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure” sees Ryder and his team of pirate pups out to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern where they also discover a secret pirate treasure map. AIS Arena, 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4pm, May 12. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au
“LIBRARY Up Late” is billed as an evening just for adults with entertainment aimed at showing the National Library in a new way. The line-up will include witty mother and son duo Ben Law and Jenny Phang,author of “Egyptian Enigma” L.J.M. Owen, Tinder, Grindr and Bumble expert Dr Clare Southerton, comedians Sweaty Pits and a great deal more. Galleries will remain open. National Library of Australia foyer and theatre, from 7pm, May 11. All details at nla.gov.auPIANIST Andrew Rumsey returns from his performance tour of the USA, Canada and Spain to join forces with clarinet virtuoso Thomas Azoury and “guitar-whisperer” Ciaran Edwards-McKeown for an evening of music, anecdotes and soliloquies. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 7.30pm, Saturday, May 12. Bookings recommended to andrewrumseypiano.com or tickets at the door.
MUSE Café is holding its own “Budget Lock-in”, with a panel of experts, including former finance secretary Jane Halton, ABC’s Sabra Lane and Fairfax’s Bevan Shields. At East Hotel, Kingston, from 3pm-4pm, Sunday, May 13. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au
CARL Rafferty presents “Champagne & Melody”, featuring tenor Alexander Clubb, sopranos Anna Rafferty and Meg Hobson, with mezzo-sopranos Nicola Jelinkova and Diana Tulip. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13. Doors open 5pm, concert at 5.30pm. Bookings to operabycandlelight.net
TUGGERANONG Arts Centre’s latest free Lakeside Live Music session will see As Famous As The Moon performing live jazz while a new exhibition opens. 137 Reed Street, Greenway, 6pm, Thursday, May 10.
THE third American Essentials Film Festival will screen 22 contemporary American independent films and this year, an homage to “the spirit of LA”. It opens with Sophie Brooks’s directorial debut “The Boy Downstairs”, which is about an aspiring writer who finds that her new downstairs neighbour is her ex-boyfriend. Palace Electric Cinemas until May 20. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.auART Song Canberra’s next concert, “Songs from the Belle Epoque” featuring songs by Fauré, Massenet, Hahn and Duparc, will be performed by soprano Laetitia Grimaldi with Ammiel Bushakevitz at the piano. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Sunday, May 13. No bookings, tickets at the door only.
PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, Thursday, May 12 at 9pm; The King Hits, Friday, May 13 at 9pm; and The Bee Cons, Saturday May 14.GUITAR virtuoso and composer Bruce Mathiske is back with a new album “Six String Anthology”. One of this country’s most adventurous, creative and dazzlingly skilled guitarists, Mathiske has been off the road since 2013 for personal reasons. Now he’s back and he’ll be at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 8pm, Saturday, May 12. Bookings to 4947 7443. PADMA Menon’s “Moving Archetypes” project is soon beginning its Term 2 course, “Destroyers of Time: Kali, Mara and Yama” with free introductory workshops at Currie Crescent Community Centre, Kingston,Saturday, May 12, from 10am-11am and Tuesday, May 15, from 6pm-7pm. No previous experience of dance required. Bookings essential to movingarchetypes.com.au or 0447 643646.
CUBA’S sensational Ballet Revolución energy and passionate music with, Canberra Theatre, May 9-10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.TALLAGANDRA Hill Winery at 1692 Murrumbateman Road, Gundaroo, is holding a weekend of “Wine, Women and Song” from May 11-13. Bookings and program details at tallagandrahill.com.au or 0434 041915.
